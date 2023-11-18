Women's Big Bash League 2023 Match 46, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

In the 46th WBBL 2023 match set for Sunday (November 19), the Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes will go head-to-head at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Melbourne Renegades put an end to their eight-game losing streak by clinching a narrow two-run victory against Brisbane Heat in their last match. The Renegades set a target of 170 runs, with contributions from Emma de Broughe (42) and Hayley Matthews (46).

In the bowling department, Sarah Coyte claimed a three-wicket haul, while Georgia Prestwidge and Hayley Matthews secured two and one wicket(s), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes are riding high on an eight-wicket triumph over the Melbourne Stars. Molly Strano and Nicola Carey stood out, each claiming three wickets, while Heather Graham contributed with two, limiting the Stars to a total of 121/10.

In reply, Lizelle Lee played a stellar innings, scoring an unbeaten 77 off 49 balls, supported by Carey's 38* off 41. The Hurricanes successfully chased down the target in 16.1 overs.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 46, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 19, 2023, Sunday, 04:40 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The wicket at the Junction Oval is a balanced one, allowing assistance to both facets of the games. Out of eight matches, the team batting first has won six. The average first-innings score at this venue has been around 150-160 runs.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Head-to-Head Records

Out of the 16 head-to-head matchups between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Renegades, the Hurricanes emerged victorious in 10. The Hurricanes have been dominant in their recent encounters, winning four out of the last five games. This season, they are set to face each other in two consecutive matches.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

The weather at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, is expected to be 17°C with a low chance of precipitation at 3%. The humidity is anticipated to be around 69%, and there will be a light breeze at 2 km/h. On Sunday at 10:00 am (local time), the weather is forecast to be mostly sunny.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Renegades Women

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Wareham, Jess Duffin, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Emma de Broughe, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Sara Kennedy

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Elyse Villani (c), Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Maisy Gibson

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction

The Hobart Hurricanes hold a solid head-to-head advantage over the Melbourne Renegades, boasting a 62.50% win rate. In the current season, the Hurricanes have been in better form, securing victories in four out of 11 games, whereas the Renegades have won only two.

Interestingly, Melbourne Renegades have lost five out of six games at this venue. Despite this, both teams are coming off wins in their previous matches and will aim to carry that momentum into this upcoming contest.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes Women to win the match.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website