Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 49, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 49th match of WBBL 2023 is scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, where the Brisbane Heat will take on the Sydney Sixers at Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

Brisbane Heat are having a hot and cold campaign in the ongoing tournament. After four consecutive wins in the start, they have lost five out of their last eight games. The Heat suffered their fifth loss in their previous game against Melbourne Stars.

Brisbane Heat restricted the Stars to 156/5 in 20 overs as Nicola Hancock and Amelia Kerr secured two wickets each. Despite the modest target, the Heat faced difficulties in building partnerships, ultimately falling short by 15 runs.

Captain Georgia Redmayne and Amelia Kerr contributed 32 and 36 runs, respectively, while the rest of the team struggled.

Sydney Sixers, currently ranked sixth, faced defeat against Adelaide Strikers in their most recent match. After opting to bat first, they managed to score only 122 runs in the first innings, losing eight wickets. Captain Ellyse Perry (37) and Chloe Tryon (39) were the primary contributors, while the rest of the team was dismissed for single-digit scores.

The Strikers chased down the target in just 17.3 overs, losing three wickets in the process. Perry, Lauren Cheatle, and Kate Peterson were the wicket-takers for the Sixers.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 49, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 21, 2023, Tuesday, 01:40 pm IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The wicket at Allan Border Field in Brisbane has demonstrated a balanced nature, with teams batting and bowling first winning an equal number of games in six matches. The average first innings score on this pitch hovers around 170 runs. The track is expected to provide assistance to both aspects of the game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head Records

Brisbane Heat Women boast a formidable track record against Sydney Sixers Women, securing victory in 11 out of 18 head-to-head matches. In their recent encounters, the Heat have maintained their dominance, winning three out of the last five head-to-head games. This includes a notable three-wicket triumph in the current season, showcasing their consistent performance against the Sixers.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Forecast

As the match kicks off around 6:00 pm, the weather may bring in scattered clouds. There's a slight chance of precipitation at 37% with a comfortable temperature of 23°C and the humidity will be at 83%.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable Xl

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (c & wk), Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Georgia Voll, Bess Heath, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Lucy Hamilton

Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry (c), Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Mathilda Carmichael, Maitlan Brown, Kate Pelle (wk), Kate Peterson, Lauren Cheatle, Linsey Smith

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Prediction

Brisbane Heat have dominated Sydney Sixers in their head-to-head matchups, including a victory earlier this season. Additionally, their favorable position in the points table should work in their favor. Considering both the head-to-head records and the current form of the Heat, they are likely to prevail in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win the match.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website