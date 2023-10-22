Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 5, Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

On October 22, Sunday, the fifth game of WBBL 2023 will take place, featuring a clash between Perth Scorchers Women and Brisbane Heat Women at North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

Both Scorchers and Heat have had a perfect start to their WBBL season. The Scorchers defeated Hobart Hurricanes in the opening fixture by a margin of 98 runs. On the other hand, Brisbane Heat Women started with a 6-run win over Renegades at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Sophie Devine, the Scorchers’ skipper, earned the Player of the Match title for her outstanding innings of 87*(44) and a wicket with the ball. Meanwhile, Charlie Knott from Brisbane Heat shone with both the ball and bat, taking a 3-wicket haul as well as scoring 23 runs when her team needed it.

As both teams are coming off a win, both are looking confident enough to put up a strong fight. So, we can expect a thrilling encounter at the North Sydney Oval.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 5, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: October 22, 2023, Sunday, 08:10 am IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The wicket at North Sydney Oval in Sydney has generally favored the bowlers. The pacers can exploit some movement to keep the batters on their toes. However, as the match advances, the batters are likely to become more prominent in the game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Report

The weather will be sunny with a temperature of 24°C, indicating pleasant conditions. There's no precipitation, ensuring a dry spell. The humidity stands at 46%, suggesting a moderate level of moisture in the air.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable Xl

Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney (wk), Lauren Winfield-Hill, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Jones, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Mignon du Preez, Jess Jonassen (c), Bess Heath, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Sarah Glenn, Courtney Sippel

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction

The Perth Scorchers Women have struggled against Brisbane, losing 10 out of 17 head-to-head games. Despite this, their current WBBL season has begun with a commendable all-around display.

Conversely, the Brisbane Heat Women aim to uphold their dominance, but the Scorchers are determined to narrow the gap.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win the match.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website