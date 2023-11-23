On Thursday, the 51st match of WBBL 2023 unfolds wherein Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades are set to battle it out at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

The Hurricanes and Renegades faced off in their previous match, with the Hurricanes winning by eight wickets. Batting first, Renegades’ captain Hayley Matthews scored 39 runs, and Josephine Dooley scored 16*, while the rest of the team struggled, posting 101/9.

Heather Graham stood out with a three-wicket haul, conceding only 12 runs in her four-over spell. Nicola Carey and Molly Strano also took two wickets each, and Shabnim Ismail chipped in with one for the Hurricanes.

In reply, Lizelle Lee was dismissed in the third over for 11 runs while Bryony Smith was caught for 15. However, skipper Elyse Villani (46*) and Nicola Carey (25*) stitched a match-winning partnership, guiding their team to victory in the 18th over.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 51, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, Thursday, 01:40 pm IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The Bellerive Oval pitch in Hobart has demonstrated a balanced nature. Across the last three matches held at this venue in the current season, the average score has been approximately 130-140.

Noteworthy is the fact that in these three games, eight wickets fell in the early phases, suggesting favorable conditions for the bowlers early on.

Interestingly, the team batting second won in all three instances. This indicates that as the match unfolds, batters tend to settle in and play a key role in shaping the outcome.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head Records

In the 16 head-to-head clashes between the Hurricanes and Renegades, the former has secured victory in 11 matches. The Hurricanes have maintained a strong record in their recent face-offs, winning in four out of the last five encounters.

Their dominance continued this season, as they clinched a win against the Renegades in their previous match. They aim to replicate that successful performance in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Forecast

The weather forecast predicts a mild day at Bellerive Oval in Hobart with a temperature of 15°C. There's a slight chance of rain with a 4 percent precipitation, and the humidity stands at 75 percent. The wind speed is expected to be 18 km/h. As of Thursday at 7:00 p.m. (local time), the weather is anticipated to be partly cloudy.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable Xl

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Elyse Villani (c), Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Maisy Gibson

Melbourne Renegades Women

Emma de Broughe, Tammy Beaumont, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews (c), Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Jess Duffin, Sarah Coyte, Josephine Dooley (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Sara Kennedy

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes have consistently dominated their head-to-head clashes with Melbourne Renegades, enjoying an upper hand in their matchups. Furthermore, the Hurricanes have secured a higher position in the points table compared to their counterparts.

Adding to the Renegades' challenges, they have already faced a defeat in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes Women to win the match.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website