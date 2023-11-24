Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 53, Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The 53rd match of Women's Big Bash League 2023 is set to take place on Friday, November 24. Adelaide Strikers Women will take on Perth Scorchers Women at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers claimed the top position in the Women's Big Bash League after a narrow three-run victory over Sydney Thunder in their last game. Laura Wolvaardt (71*), who won the Player of the Match, led the scoring in the first half, aided by Danielle Gibson (20) and Megan Schutt (16).

Defending a total of 121, all bowlers, except skipper Tahlia McGrath, contributed by taking at least one wicket. Anesu Mushangwe and Megan Schutt both stood out with two each.

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers faced a 33-run defeat against Melbourne Stars in their previous Women's Big Bash League match. Apart from Alana King, Piepa Cleary contributed with two wickets, while the remaining bowlers secured one wicket each to limit Stars to 157/6.

Despite a top-order collapse in the fifth over, Nat Sciver Brunt's 24 and Amy Jones' 42 stabilized the innings. However, their dismissals and the failure of subsequent batters led to Scorchers falling short of the target.

Women's Big Bash League 2023: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 53, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 24, 2023, Friday, 01:40 pm IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

Adelaide Oval is renowned as one of Australia's premier batting pitches, known for its even and favorable conditions for batters. The surface is typically flat in the early stages of the match, but as the game progresses, it becomes favorable for spin bowlers. The average score in the first innings at this venue usually falls within the range of 150-160 runs.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head Records

Adelaide Strikers Women and Perth Scorchers Women have competed in 19 matches, with the former emerging victorious in 11, and one ending in no result. In their recent encounter, the Strikers secured a six-wicket win.

Despite this, the Scorchers would be determined to bounce back and aim for their eighth victory in the upcoming match.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast

On Friday, Adelaide Oval is expected to have a temperature of 18°C around 7:00 p.m., with a 22% chance of rain. The humidity is predicted to be 81%, and there will be a 23 km/h wind. The weather forecast indicates mostly cloudy conditions at that time.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable Xl

Adelaide Strikers Women

Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Anesu Mushangwe

Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Chloe Ainsworth

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Prediction

Adelaide Strikers secured a six-wicket victory against Perth Scorchers in the previous Women's Big Bash League match. Holding the top position in the standings with three back-to-back wins, the Strikers exude confidence. They have also been impressive in the last five head-to-head games, winning three of them.

Despite the Scorchers being a strong contender, the Strikers' current form suggests they are likely to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website