Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 54, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On Saturday, November 25, the 54th match of the WBBL 2023 is set to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The match is the Melbourne Derby, involving the Melbourne Stars Women and the Melbourne Renegades Women.

The Stars will enter this contest post a 33-run victory over Perth Scorchers. Sophia Dunkley played a stellar inning of 73 runs in that game, supported by Alice Capsey's 43 and Nicole Faltum's 15. It led to a team total of 157.

In reply, Sophie Day, the current leading wicket-taker of the season, secured a four-wicket haul, complemented by skipper Annabel Sutherland's two wickets. The collective effort from the rest of the bowling attack limited Scorchers to 124/9.

On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades suffered their 11th loss in their previous game against Hobart Hurricanes. With only Georgia Wareham and Georgia Prestwidge managing to secure three wickets, the Hurricanes' batters dominated, setting a target of 213 runs. In reply, the Renegades were restricted to 119/6, Emma de Broughe being the top-scorer with 40*.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 54, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 12:40 p.m. IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head Records

In the head-to-head records between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades, the scale slightly tips in favor of the Renegades, as they have secured eight wins and suffered seven losses.

Reviewing the most recent five encounters, the Stars have clinched three victories, which includes one in the current season and one match concluded without a result.

Matches Played: 16

Melbourne Stars won: 7

Melbourne Renegades won: 8

No Result: 1

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is renowned as one of the most competitive surfaces, favoring both batters and bowlers. Pacers get some assistance early on with genuine bounce. But as the pitch ages, batters can execute their strokes freely. Generally, spinners do not find much assistance at the MCG.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Forecast

On Saturday at 06:00 pm (local time), the weather at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is expected to be 23°C with a 55 percent chance of precipitation. The humidity is projected to be 55 percent, and there will be a breeze at 14 km/h. Showers are anticipated during this time.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable Xl

Melbourne Stars Women

Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland (c), Sophie Reid (wk), Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Sasha Moloney, Milly Illingworth, Sophie Day

Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews (c), Tammy Beaumont, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Wareham, Jess Duffin, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Emma de Broughe, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Sara Kennedy

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction

Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars have a level head-to-head record, with the former securing eight victories out of 16 games. Yet, the Stars have shown a more impressive performance this season, claiming five wins in 13 matches, whereas the Renegades have won only two out of 13.

The Stars have previously triumphed over the Renegades in the reverse fixture and will aim to sustain their dominance in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars Women to win the match.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website