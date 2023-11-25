Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 56, Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

On Sunday, November 26, the Sydney Cricket Ground is set to host the 56th match of WBBL 2023 between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Sixers Women are not eligible to qualify for the knockout phase. They are ranked sixth in the leaderboard with six wins and seven losses. They defeated Brisbane Heat in the previous game by six wickets.

Brisbane Heat performed well in the first half, setting a target of 177 and losing seven wickets in the process. The Sixers' captain, Ellyse Perry, excelled as the prime bowler, securing a three-wicket haul, while Jess Kerr contributed with two wickets and Lauren Cheatle took one.

In reply, the Sixers' run chase was led by important contributions from Perry (20), Suzie Bates (26), Ashleigh Gardner (36 off 30), and Erin Burns (35). Later, the match was ultimately sealed by Mathilda Carmichael (28*) and Maitlan Brown (21*), as they finished the game with one ball to spare.

Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder is gearing up for a must-win match to qualify, following their 22-run defeat against Brisbane Heat. Sammy-Jo Johnson led the bowling department, securing three wickets, supported by Marizanne Kapp with two wickets, limiting Heat to a total of 160/8.

Despite Chamari Athapaththu top-scoring with 34, the rest of the team members were dismissed below the 20-run mark, finishing at 138/9.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 56, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 26, 2023, Sunday, 08:10 am IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Records

Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers are closely contested in the head-to-head matches, with the latter winning nine out of 16 matches. On the other hand, the Thunder have claimed seven wins, including this season's 42-run victory.

Matches Played: 16

Sydney Sixers won: 9

Sydney Thunder won: 7

No Result: 1

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The wicket at Sydney Cricket Ground is well-known for providing a favorable batting surface with spinners making an impact as the game advances. The average score in the first innings at this venue ranges between 150-160 runs.

In the recent WBBL game, both teams scored 145+. It's noteworthy that only seven wickets were taken by the bowlers, emphasizing the pitch's placidness for the batters.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

On Sunday, the weather at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney is expected to be 27°C with a 21% chance of precipitation. The weather conditions are anticipated to be partly cloudy.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable Xl

Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry (c), Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Maitlan Brown, Jess Kerr, Kate Pelle (wk), Kate Peterson, Lauren Cheatle, Linsey Smith

Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates, Ebony Hoskin

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Prediction

Sydney Sixers have been dominant in their head-to-head matchups against Sydney Thunder. However, Thunder are in good form this season, securing seven wins in 13 games, while the Sixers have faced seven losses in as many matches. Thunder have already defeated the Sixers in this edition, and they will aim to replicate this success in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder Women to win the match.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming Details And Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website