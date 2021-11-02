Women’s Big Bash League Match 30, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Melbourne Women take on Perth Scorchers Women in the 30th match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021.

With five wins out of seven games, Melbourne Renegades Women are at the top of the WBBL table.

Perth Scorchers Women, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the WBBL table. They have won three out of their six matches.

Melbourne Renegades Women beat Adelaide Strikers Women by 6 wickets in their last game. Adelaide Strikers Women put up 160/5 on the board. Courtesy of Harmanpreet Kaur's heroics, the Melbourne Renegades got over the line.

Perth Scorchers Women lost to Sydney Sixers Women by 44 runs. They failed to chase down 162, eventually finishing at 117/9 in the end.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 30, Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021.

Date and Time: November 3rd, 2021, Wednesday, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: WACA Stadium, Perth.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

Not a single game has been played at this venue in the WBBL 2021 so far. Therefore, both teams will want to bowl first and chase the total down.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast

There will be clear skies throughout the entire match. Temperatures will range between 17 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable 11s

Melbourne Renegades Women

Harmanpreet Kaur put up a stellar all-round performance. She picked up two wickets and smashed an unbeaten 73 off just 46 deliveries.

Probable 11: Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Duffin, Harmanpreet Kaur, Evelyn Jones, Sophie Molineux(c), Josephine Dooley(wk), Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling, Rhiann O'Donnell.

Perth Scorchers Women

Taneale Peschel picked up two wickets with the ball. Beth Mooney top-scored with 30. The batters failed to put together a complete performance in their previous match.

Probable 11: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney(wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Mathilda Carmichael, Heather Graham, Lisa Griffith, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Prediction

Melbourne Renegades Women are the top side in this WBBL so far. They want to continue their dominant run in the tournament. Perth Scorchers Women have had a mediocre WBBL season so far and are searching for momentum. Melbourne Renegades Women are the better of the two sides.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades Women to win this encounter.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony Li

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Harmanpreet Kaur to pick two or more wickets and score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far