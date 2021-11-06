Women’s Big Bash League Match 34, Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Brisbane Heat in the 34th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. Adelaide Oval will host the contest.

Sydney Thunder Women are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have only managed to win two out of their seven games and have five points to their name. They have, however, now won two back-to-back matches, defeating the Hobart Hurricanes in their last fixture.

Batting first, the Thunder posted 146. The bowlers then stepped up, restricting the Hurricanes to 109 and winning the game by 37 runs. They will be high on confidence after that win and will look to replicate their performances against the Heat.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, are currently third on the table. They have won four out of their eight games and have nine points under their belt. Brisbane Heat, however, suffered a loss against the Melbourne Renegades in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, the Renegades put 207 on the board. The Heat batters were up to the challenge and started brilliantly. But they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, finishing on 192. They will look to bounce back in their next outing.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 34 Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 7th 2021, Sunday, 04:45 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval track is a belter. The ball comes on nicely and batters enjoy batting on this surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Sunday.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Adelaide on Sunday is expected to range between 9 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder Women

Smriti Mandhana, opening the batting, scored a fifty in their last game. Some contributions from lower down the order helped them post a competitive total on the board. Deepti Sharma picked up three wickets and was well-supported by other bowlers as they won the game convincingly.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Deepti Sharma, Sammy-Jo-Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Isabelle Wong, Samantha Bates

Brisbane Heat Women

The Heat bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as Melbourne Renegades posted 207 on the board. Georgia Voll (40) and Laura Kimmince (42) contributed with the bat but couldn’t chase down the massive target. Bowlers need to step up in their next fixture against the Thunder.

Probable XI

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Anne Bosch, Laura Kimmince, Jess Jonassen (c), Charli Knott, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Grace Sippel

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction

Sydney Thunder Women are coming off two wins in their last two games. Brisbane Heat Women suffered a loss against the Renegades and will be looking to bounce back. Both sides look strong on paper and this could be an exciting contest.

Sydney Thunder have winning momentum behind them and it won’t be a surprise if they come out on top against Brisbane Heat on Sunday.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

