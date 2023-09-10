Women’s CPL 2023, Final, Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The final of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 will see the Barbados Royals Women lock horns with the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women. Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad will host this exciting encounter on Monday.

The Barbados Royals Women won three out of four games in the league stages and finished at the top of the points table. They suffered a loss in their last game against the Trinbago Knight Riders Women. They will look to bounce back and fire in unison in the final against the Royals Women.

Skipper Hayley Matthews picked up two wickets but the other bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Knight Riders Women posted 155 on the board. In reply, Matthews (45) and Gaby Lewis (62) made handy contributions but the others failed to step up. Thus, the Royals fell 13 runs short of the target.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, on the other hand, won two games and lost as many in the league stages of the WCPL 2023. They beat the Trinbago Knight Riders Women in their last league game to seal a berth in the final of the tournament. They will look to repeat their performance against the Royals Women on the big day.

They bundled the Knight Riders Women for a paltry total of 72, with Karishma Ramharack finishing with figures of 3/12 in her four overs. Sophie Devine then scored a quickfire 38* off 19 balls, which helped them chase down the total in just 7.3 overs to qualify for the final.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Match Details

Match: Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, Final, Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 11, 2023, Monday, 1.00 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara offers plenty of assistance to the spinners. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings. They can start playing their strokes freely once they get settled in the middle. The spinners will play a key role while bowling at this venue.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Tarouba is expected to hover between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Probable XIs

Barbados Royals Women

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Gaby Lewis, Rashada Williams (wk), Erin Burns, Laura Harris, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation, Trishan Holder, Vanessa Watts, Amanda-Jade Wellington, and Jahzara Claxton.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shreyanka Patil, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Shabnim Ismail, and Shakera Selman.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Match Prediction

The Royals Women are coming off a loss in their last league game and will look to bounce back in the final against the Warriors Women ,who have won their last game. Fans can expect a cracking contest on the big day.

Barbados Royals Women have a good balance in their side and expect them to lift the title.

Prediction: Barbados Royals Warriors Women to win this clash of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

