Women’s CPL 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals match (Updated) ft. Sophie Devine & Shreyanka Patil

The third match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 saw the Guyana Amazon Warriors take on the Barbados Royals. The Kensington Oval in Barbados hosted this encounter.

Batting first, the Warriors Women posted 146 on the board, thanks to contributions from Sophie Devine (42), Suzie Bates (30), and Natasha McLean (38). The Royals' Erin Burns picked up two wickets.

Chasing 147, the Royals lost seven wickets but a brilliant knock from Erin Burns (53* off 41 balls) helped them reach the target with four balls to spare. Shreyanka Patil of the Warriors grabbed a four-fer, but they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Runs List

Sophie Devine of Guyana Amazon Warriors has retained her top position in the most runs list in the Women’s CPL 2023. The right-handed opening batter scored a brilliant ton in their opening game and followed it by scoring 42 against the Barbados Royals. She has scored 145 runs in two games and sits comfortably at the top of the most runs list.

Erin Burns of Barbados Royals was fantastic in their win over the Warriors. She played a well-composed knock and remained unbeaten on 53 to guide her side across the line. Burns has 93 runs to her name in three outings and sits below Devine in the list.

Barbados Royals’ opener Gaby Lewis missed out against the Warriors, scoring only two runs off nine balls. The Irish batter has scored 76 runs in three games so far and follows Burns in the most runs list in the Women’s CPL 2023.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 3

Erin Burns of Barbados Royals starred with both bat and ball in the third game of WCPL 2023. She took the big wickets of Devine and Stafanie Taylor and conceded 32 runs in her four overs before playing a match-winning knock. Burns has picked up five wickets in three games so far and is the leading wicket-taker in the Women’s CPL 2023.

Shreyanka Patil of Guyana Amazon Warriors bowled beautifully against the Royals. She broke the back of the Royals’ batting lineup and registered figures of 4/34 in her four overs. Patil took her wickets tally to four and sits below Burns in the most wickets charts.

Amanda-Jade Wellington of Barbados Royals bowled an economical spell against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. She dismissed the well-set Bates and conceded only 21 runs in her four overs. The leg-spinner has bagged four scalps in the Women’s CPL 2023 so far and follows Patil in the most wickets list.