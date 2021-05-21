Women's cricket: Harmanpreet Kaur's 3 best WT20I knocks

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the WT20I side against England next month and the hosts will be wary of the Indian skipper's hard-hitting abilities. The middle-order bat has established herself as a key part of India's setup for the short format over the years.

Kaur heads into the series with 2186 runs from 114 T20I matches at an average of 26.98. The WT20I skipper has one ton and six fifties to her name.

Ahead of the series against England, we take a look at some of her best knocks in WT20Is.

#1 2018: Harmanpreet Kaur's 103 vs New Zealand Women

Kaur's maiden WT20I ton came up at a time and stage when the side needed it the most.

Their ICC WT20 World Cup match against NZ saw her blast a 51-ball-103 studded with seven fours and eight sixes to take India to 194 for 5 in their 20 overs.

Playing second fiddle was Jemimah Rodrigues (59 off 45) as the duo stitched a 134-run partnership for the fifth wicket. In reply, NZ were held for 160 for 9 as India won by 34 runs.

#2 2014: Kaur blitzes 77 vs Bangladesh Women

In another ICC Women's WT20I tournament, Kaur opened the innings with Mithali Raj and stroked a fluent 59-ball-77 to help India set up a competitive 151 for 5 at Sylhet.

A scintillating bowling display saw them strangle Bangladesh to 72 for 8 in their 20 overs to help India win by 79 runs.

#3 2016: Unbeaten 68* against Windies Women

The result might not have gone India's way, but Harmanpreet Kaur (68* off 50) was instrumental to help India get to 150 for 4 after the side lost their openers early. Veda Krishnamurthy (50 off 46) played a handy knock.

Windies women were buoyed by a knock coming from Stafanie Taylor (90 off 51) as the side registered a six-wicket win with five balls to spare.

India Women's squad for Tests and ODIs against England: Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (V), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India Women's squad for WT20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.