India A and Sri Lanka A are set to face each other in the first semi-final of the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, June 19. The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong will host the contest.

India A, captained by Shweta Sehrawat, finished on top of the table in Group A with four points and a net run rate of +5.425. They started their campaign by beating Hong Kong by nine wickets after bowling the opposition out for 34.

Shreyanka Patil picked up five wickets for two runs and ran away with the Player of the Match award. However, India’s second and third matches against Nepal and Pakistan A could not take place due to rain.

Sri Lanka, captained by Sathya Sandeepani, on the other hand, finished second in the table in Group B with four points and a net run rate of +0.090. They began their campaign after beating UAE by three wickets.

After bowling the opposition out for 95 in 19.3 overs, Sri Lanka chased down the target off the penultimate ball of their innings. Their matches against Sri Lanka and Malaysia were washed off.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Match Details

Match: India A vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: June 19, 2023, Monday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong

India A vs Sri Lanka A Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hong Kong is expected to be slow and low. A low-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Weather Forecast

There is chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

India A

Shweta Sehrawat (C), Uma Chetry (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwary, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, Bareddy Anusha

Sri Lanka A

Vishmi Gunaratne, Umasha Thimeshani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Imesha Dulani, Sathya Sandeepani (C), Madushika Methananda, Nilakshana Sandamini (wk), Malsha Shehani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Tharika Sewwandi, Nimasha Madushani

India A vs Sri Lanka A Match Predictions

India A will go into the match as firm favourites. Among all the participating teams, India have been the most clinical and should be able to advance to the final.

Prediction: India A to win this contest.

India A vs Sri Lanka A and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

