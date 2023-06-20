Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Final, India A vs Bangladesh A: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather and Live Streaming

India A and Bangladesh A are set to face each other in the final of the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, June 20. The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong will host the contest.

Bangladesh, led by Lata Mondal, found themselves in all sorts of trouble in their semi-final against Pakistan on June 20. In a rain-curtailed nine-over match, they were reduced to 16 for the loss of six wickets in 3.4 overs.

However, a vital 37-run partnership between Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan brought them right back into the match. Nahida was their star performer after she scored 21 runs off 16 balls with three fours and a six.

After setting a target of 60 for Pakistan to chase down, Bangladesh restricted their opponent to 53 for four. Marufa Akter was brilliant after she gave away only nine runs. Rabeya accounted for two scalps.

India, led by Shweta Sehrawat, on the other hand, have not played any game since defeating Hong Kong by nine wickets. They advanced to the final after their semi-final against Sri Lanka A was abandoned.

India A vs Bangladesh A Match Details

Match: India A vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, Wednesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong

India A vs Bangladesh A Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is not expected to be a belter. Run-scoring would not be all that easy and hence a low-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

India A vs Bangladesh A Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain on Wednesday and it would not be surprising if the match gets washed off. Temperatures will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

India A

Shweta Sehrawat (C), Uma Chetry (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwary, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, Bareddy Anusha

Bangladesh A

Shathi Rana, Dilara Akter (wk), Shobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal (C), Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla

India A vs Bangladesh A Match Predictions

While India and Bangladesh are strong teams, it is India who have a bit more experience compared to their opponents, which could prove to be the difference.

Prediction: India A to win this contest.

India A vs Bangladesh A and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

