Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Hong Kong vs India A: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Hong Kong Women and India A Women are set to face off in the ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday, June 13. The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, will host the contest.

India will be captained by Shweta Sehrawat, who was India U19's top run-getter in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. She also played for the UP Warriorz in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). Shreyanka Patil and Kanika Ahuja played impressively for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and they are also in the squad.

Titas Sadhu, who bowled brilliantly in the final of the U19 Women’s T20 WC against England, is also in the squad for the series. Parshavi Chopra is a highly skilled leg-spinner and her role is expected to be crucial for the Indian team.

The Indian team also has the likes of Gongadi Trisha, Muskan Malik, Mannat Kashyap and others, who have proven themselves at the domestic level.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, will depend heavily on skipper Kary Chan, who has 650 runs and 45 wickets to her name in T20Is. The likes of Maryam Bibi and Betty Chan are also expected to perform for their team.

Hong Kong vs India A Match Details

Match: Hong Kong Women vs India A Women, ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: June 13, 2023, Tuesday, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Hong Kong vs India A Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hong Kong is expected to be low and slow. Spinners are likely to play a big part in the match. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Hong Kong vs India A Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain throughout the day, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 33-degree Celsius mark.

Hong Kong vs India A Probable XIs

Hong Kong Women

Natasha Miles, Marina Lamplough, Shing Chan, Betty Chan, Elysa Hubbard, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan (C), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Maryam Bibi, Alison Siu

India A Women

Gongadi Trisha, Shweta Sehrawat (C), Muskan Malik, Mamtha Madiwala (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, Titas Sadhu, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Hong Kong vs India A Match Prediction

India Women A are clearly the stronger team on paper and Hong Kong need to play out of their skin to taste success.

Prediction: India A to win this contest.

Hong Kong vs India A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

