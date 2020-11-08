Women's IPL 2020 Final: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of TRA vs SUP

After edging the Trailblazers by two runs, the two-time defending champion Supernovas will lock horns with them again in the summit clash of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host this high-profile fixture.

The fans have witnessed a couple of close Women's T20 Challenge matches in Sharjah already, and the final match promises to be a cracker of a contest.

The Trailblazers had already secured their berth in the final after routing Velocity by nine wickets in the only afternoon match of the season.

The Supernovas had lost to Velocity by five wickets in the tournament opener, but bounced back in style with a terrific win over the Trailblazers. Radha Yadav kept her nerve in the last over as she successfully defended ten runs.

Smriti Mandhana and co. will be keen to avenge that defeat and end the Supernovas' dominance in the Women's T20 Challenge. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this game in Sharjah.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas pitch report

The shorter boundaries at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will favor the batswomen. The spin bowlers have been more successful compared to the pacers in the Women's T20 Challenge 2020.

The wicket will likely behave in the same manner. Anything above 140 will be a par score. As it is a high-stakes match, the captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put runs on the board.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for Women's IPL 2020 Final match between Trailblazers and Supernovas

The Women's T20 Challenge 2020 final will take place under clear skies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The temperature will loom around 32 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be 68%.