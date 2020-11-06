Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

After suffering a five-wicket defeat against Velocity in the opening encounter of the Women's T20 Challenge, the Supernovas will look to bounce back in the third league game of the competition against the Trailblazers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Trailblazers started the tournament with a bang as they bundled out Velocity for 47 runs, the lowest total in the history of the tournament.

The Trailblazers will look to continue the same form and carry their momentum forward. The defending champions, on the other hand, will need a victory to secure their place in the finals.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas match details

Date: 7th November 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Trailblazers vs Supernovas weather forecast

Advertisement

Since the match is scheduled to take place in the evening, the temperatures are expected to drop down marginally below 30 degrees.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas pitch report

The initial phase of the men's IPL recorded scores over 200 at this very ground. However, as the tournament has progressed, the wickets have been on the slower side and assisted the spinners.

In the inaugural match of the tournament, batting got relatively easy in the second innings of the game with the dew factor playing a major role and helping the ball come onto the bat.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas predicted XIs

Supernovas

If you take a close look at the lineup for the last game, the reigning champions fielded 11 players who have all represented their respective countries. In a must-win encounter, the only change that could possibly be made is the inclusion of Anuja Patil in place of Priya Punia.

The all-round abilities of Patil will bolster the middle order with Taniya Bhatia opening the innings. The wicket-keeper batter has played the role of an opener in the past and it will not be a massive change to her overall game plan.

Predicted XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Sriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayabonga Khaka.

Trailblazers

The girls in pink had the perfect start to their campaign and will not look to tinker with their winning combination. The team has one of the best bowling attacks in the competition and they certainly lived up to expections in the last match.

Advertisement

Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Hemlatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantam, Deandra Dottin

Trailblazers vs Supernovas match prediction

Trailblazers look a well-balanced side on paper and will clearly head into this match as the favourites. With the performance of their spinners on the slow and low surface, they will be extremely hard to get away in the middle overs.

The Supernovas will be relying on Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur to shoulder the bulk of the responsibility in the batting department. In the last game, the middle-order crumbled under pressure. It will be extremely important for one of the two openers to stick around and bat for the allotted quota of 20 overs.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas TV and live streaming details

TV - Star Sports Network

Live Streaming - Disney + Hotstar VIP