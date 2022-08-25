Women's Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022: Full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming details

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will conduct two exhibition games for two women's teams as part of the ongoing Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022. Bengaluru Blasters Women and Hubli Tigers Women are the two participating teams.

Both matches will be played on August 25 and 26 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Veda Krishnamurthy and Monica Patel are amongst the most prominent names who'll take part in the exhibition matches.

Women’s Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Here is the full schedule along with the match timings in IST of the two exhibition matches:

August 25, Thursday

Bengaluru Blasters Women vs Hubli Tigers Women, 2.00 pm

August 26, Friday

Bengaluru Blasters Women vs Hubli Tigers Women, 2.00 pm

Women’s Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022: Live Streaming Details

Both exhibition matches between Bengaluru Blasters Women and Hubli Tigers Women will be streamed on FanCode. The tour pass will cost INR 15 and will include Qualifier 2 and the summit clash of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 as well.

Women’s Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022: Full Squads

The Karnataka State Cricket Association has announced a 15-member squad each for both teams. Here are the squads of both teams competing in the Women's Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022:

Bengaluru Blasters Women

Shubha Satish, Krishika Reddy, Shishira Gowda, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anagha Murali, Savi Surendra, Shreyanka Patil, Prerana Rajesh, Prathyoosha Kumar, Soumya Verma, Harshita Shekar, Monica Patel, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Reema Fareed, and Rohitha Chowdry.

Hubli Tigers Women

Saloni P, Divya Gnanananda, Shloka Kishore Babu, Vrinda Dinesh, Mithila Vinod, Pooja Dhananjay, Pooja Kumari, Rakshitha Krishnappa, Sanjana Batni, Thimmaiah Nethravathi, Aditi Rajesh, Chandu Venkateshappa, Nirmitha, and Sahana Pawar, Sowmya M Manjunath.

