Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Bengal Women vs Delhi Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The third quarter-final of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy sees Bengal Women face Delhi Women at Alur Cricket Stadium II in Bangalore.

Bengal Women topped Elite Group C with five wins in as many matches. The Rumeli Dhar-led side has performed brilliantly so far in the competition and will be high on confidence after maintaining their 100% record in the group stages.

They faced Hyderabad in their last group fixture and defeated them comprehensively. Batting first, Bengal posted a mammoth 322 on the board, thanks to centuries from Vanitha VR and skipper Rumeli Dhar. The bowlers then restricted Hyderabad Women to 147, winning the game by 175 runs.

Delhi Women, meanwhile, finished second in Elite Group A behind Maharashtra. They won four of their five games and faced Jammu and Kashmir Women in the Pre-Quarter Final 1. It was a complete performance from the Delhi side as they beat Jammu and Kashmir Women by eight wickets to enter the Quarter-Finals.

It was a rain-curtailed contest of 30 overs per side. Bowling first, Delhi Women did a fine job of restricting Jammu and Kashmir Women to 85. The batters then stepped up as they chased down the total in the 26th over with eight wickets in hand.

Bengal Women vs Delhi Women Match Details:

Match: Bengal Women vs Delhi Women, Quarter-Final 3, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Date and Time: November 16th 2021, Tuesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium II, Bangalore

Bengal Women vs Delhi Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Alur Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. It will assist both the batters and the bowlers. The batters, once set, can play their strokes more freely. The slow bowlers will enjoy bowling on this surface as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Bengal Women vs Delhi Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rains are predicted in Bangalore on Tuesday. The temperature will hover between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Bengal Women vs Delhi Women Probable XIs

Bengal Women

The batters are in rich form with the likes of Vanitha VR and Rumeli Dhar contributing heavily with the bat. Veteran Gouher Sultana has been good with the ball and everyone will be eager to keep performing in the same way in the knockout stages of the competition.

Probable XI

Vanitha V R, Dhara Gujjar, Rumeli Dhar (c), Mita Paul, P P Paul, P Bala, Mamata, Saika Ishaque, Gouher Sultana, Sukanya Parida, Sushmita Ganguly

Delhi Women

Ayushi Soni has looked good with the bat for the Delhi side with Priya Punia finding the form at the right time. Soni Yadav and Parunika Sisodia have been good with the ball and they certainly are a side to look forward to at the business end of the tournament.

Probable XI

Priya Punia, Arushi, Pratika, Ayushi Soni, Parunika Sisodia, Neha Chhillar, Laxmi Yadav (wk), Manju A, Babita Negi (c), Soni Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur

Bengal Women vs Delhi Women Match Prediction

Having not lost a game so far in the competition, Bengal Women will be high on confidence. Delhi beat Jammu and Kashmir in the Pre-Quarter Final clash and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Bengal look a well-balanced unit and are expected to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Bengal Women to win this encounter

