Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In Round III, an Elite Group C match of Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Bengal Women and Rajasthan Women will take on each other at Alur Cricket Stadium, Bangalore on October 31, Sunday.

Bengal Women have star players Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Jhulan Goswami on their side. However, Deepti and Richa are currently playing in the WBBL and will miss the initial phases of the one-day tournament. Bengal finished as semi-finalists last year and would love to go one step ahead in touch with the silverware.

The inexperienced Rajasthan Women side finished in the penultimate position in Elite Group C with just one win and three defeats last season. They need some collective performances from their teammates to bag some wins this year.

Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Details

Match: Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women, Round III, Elite Group C

Date and Time: October 31st, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium, Bangalore

Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women Weather Report

Bengaluru has been witnessing a lot of rainfall this winter and the match might be interrupted by rain. We might not have a full 100-over games, but it will be an interesting bat-ball game between these two sides.

Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women Pitch Report

Alur has hosted a lot of domestic encounters and the wicket over here seems a sporting one, which can help both batters and bowlers equally. We can expect scores of above 200 to be chased down with properly disciplined batting.

Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women Probable XIs

Bengal Women: Mita Paul, Rumeli Dhar, Aparna Mondal, Parna Prabir Paul, Mata Kisku, Titas Sadhu, Prativa Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Gouher Sultana, Shrayosi Aich, Rukmoni Roy

Rajasthan Women: Priyanka Sharma, Ayushi Garg, Sumitra Jat, Sonika Sharma, Tanuja Vaishnav, Suman Meena, Jyoti Choudhary, Simran Choudhary, Kaushalya Choudhary, Bhavana Meena, Sakshi Yadav

Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women Prediction

Bengal Women have unfinished business after their heartbreaking semi-final loss last year and they will undoubtedly start the tournament as favorites. Rajasthan Women need to put their best foot forward to defeat the strong Bengal side.

Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Prasen Moudgal

