Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Hyderabad Women vs Rajasthan Women:  Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Hyderabad Women and Rajasthan Women will take on each other at Alur Cricket Stadium III, Bangalore on November 1, Monday. It will be a round IV, Elite Group C match for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy,

Hyderabad could only post 110 runs after being forced to bat first against Himachal Pradesh in their opening encounter. In response, Himachal took just 30.2 overs to chase down the total. Keerthi Reddy and Trisha Poojitha were the only batters who did well for the former side.

Bengal, after opting to field first against Rajasthan, did a decent job of restricting the opposition to 206/8 in 50 overs. Gouher Sultana and Rukmoni Roy stole the limelight with two wickets each. In response, Dhara Gujjar and Paul's half-centuries helped Bengal to cross the line. Rajasthan's bowlers were good with lines and lengths but failed to restrict the strong Bengal side.

Hyderabad Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Details

Match: Hyderabad Women vs Rajasthan Women, Round IV, Elite Group C

Date and Time: November 1, 2021, Monday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium III, Bangalore

Hyderabad Women vs Rajasthan Women Weather Report

There will be a bit of rain during the encounter, but it will most likely be a passing shower. With a little bit of moisture, it will be quite tough for batters to go for runs.

Hyderabad Women vs Rajasthan Women Pitch Report

The wicket in Alur will assist both batters and bowlers equally. Scores around 180-200 can be defended on this tricky wicket. The pitch is expected to have some moisture due to recent persistent rainfall.

Hyderabad Women vs Rajasthan Women Probable XIs

Hyderabad Women: Yashasri, Ishitha Koduri, Bhogi Shravani, Ramya (C), G Pranathi Reddy, Pranavi Chandra, Anuradha Nayak (W), Trisha Poojitha, Vanka Pooja, Anitha K, Keerthi Reddy

Rajasthan Women: SS Kalal, S P Sharma, A D Garg, S S Siddhu, S L Meena, T B Vaishnav, Prajakta S (W), B N Meena, P B Sharma, Jasia Akhter (C), S R Jat

Hyderabad Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Prediction

Rajasthan Women looked decent with the willow but failed to restrict runs with the ball in hand. However, they are expected to come up with a better performance against Hyderabad Women to clinch the encounter.

