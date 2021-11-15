Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Madhya Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Madhya Pradesh Women lock horns with Karnataka Women in the fourth quarter-final of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will host this encounter.

Madhya Pradesh Women, with five wins in as many matches, topped Elite Group D. Everyone in the team stepped up and performed to their potential as they qualified for the quarter-finals this season. Madhya Pradesh's last group game was against Vidarbha, which turned out to be a closely-fought contest.

Batting first, Madhya Pradesh Women scored 193 in their 50 overs, losing eight wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Vidarbha Women on 180, winning the game by 13 runs. The win saw Madhya Pradesh qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. That win would surely have boosted their confidence and they will be eager to perform at the same level against Karnataka Women.

Karnataka Women, meanwhile, topped Elite Group E with five wins in five games. All five of their wins have been comprehensive and they will be upbeat about their chances heading into the knockout stages. Karnataka defeated Baroda in their last group game to seal a berth in the quarter-finals.

Batting first, Baroda Women posted 214 on the board as Karnataka Women knocked them over in the last over. On the back of a fantastic hundred from G Divya, Karnataka Women chased down the total in the 36th over with nine wickets in hand. Veda Krishnamurthy will be expecting a similar performance from her side in the knockout stages of the competition.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Match Details:

Match: Madhya Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women, Quarter-Final 4, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Date and Time: November 16th 2021, Tuesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Alur Cricket Stadium is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark. A high-scoring game is expected on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Weather Forecast

The temperature on Tuesday will hover between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius. Heavy rain is predicted throughout the day and we might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Madhya Pradesh Women Probable XIs

Madhya Pradesh Women

Contributions from Aashna Patidar (62) and Pooja Vastrakar (40) helped them post 193 on the board against Baroda Women. Nikita Singh and Salonee Dangore each picked up three wickets to set up a closely-fought victory by 13 runs.

Probable XI

Neha Badwaik, Aashna Patidar, Tamanna Nigam, Pooja Vastrakar (c), Priti Yadav, Varsha, Nikita Singh, Salonee Dangore, Charu Joshi, Poonam Soni, Rahila Firdous (wk)

Karnataka Women

D Vrinda has been in sensational form for them, scoring 340 runs in four matches. G Divya, too, has scored over 300 runs and holds the key to Karnataka’s progress in the knockout stages. Chandu V has been good with the ball and everyone will be eager to carry their rich form forward.

Probable XI

S Shubha, D Vrinda, G Divya, Monica C Patel, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), K Prathyoosha (wk), C Prathyusha, Sahana S Pawar, S R Patil, Rameshwari, Chandu V

Madhya Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Match Prediction

Madhya Pradesh Women defeated Baroda Women to enter the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Karnataka Women, having won all their group games, will be high on confidence. An exciting contest is thus on the cards on Tuesday when these two sides meet.

Karnataka look a settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Karnataka Women to win this encounter

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

