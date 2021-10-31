Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Railways Women square off against Uttarakhand Women in the Senior One Day Trophy 2021 at PYC Gymkhana in Pune. Both sides are coming off wins in their opening games and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Railways Women outplayed Chandigarh Women in their opening encounter. On the back of a sensational century from Sabbhineni Meghana, Railways posted a mammoth 356 on board. Some healthy contributions from the batters saw them post such a massive total. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over Chandigarh's side to 110, winning the game by 246 runs. The defending champions had the perfect start to their title defense.

Uttarakhand Women, on the other hand, defeated Mumbai Women in their opening game. After being asked to bat first, Uttarakhand put 229 on the board, losing four wickets. The bowlers backed their batters nicely as the Mumbai side were bundled out on 186. Uttarakhand won the game convincingly and will look forward to performing in a similar way against the Railways on Monday.

Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women Match Details

Match: Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women, Women’s Senior One Day League 2021

Date and Time: November 1st 2021, Monday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: PYC Gymkhana, Pune

Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women Pitch Report

The pitch at PYC Gymkhana is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat. However, the spinners will get some assistance from the surface. The batters need to be cautious while playing their strokes.

Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Pune are expected to range between 20 and 33 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and we can expect a full game on Monday.

Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women Probable XIs

Railways Women

Sabbhineni Meghana was fantastic at the top of the order, smashing a century. She was well-supported by her skipper, Mithali Raj (87) as they posted a mammoth total. The wickets were spread among the bowlers and they will look to carry their form forward.

Probable XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Mithali Raj (c), Swagatika Rath, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Meghna Singh, Tanuja P Kanwer, K Anjali Sarvani

Uttarakhand Women

Nazma at the top of the order scored 74. Some contributions from the middle-order saw them post a competitive total on the board. Amisha B picked up three wickets while defending the total. Don’t expect any change in the playing XI for their clash against Railways.

Probable XI

Nazma, Jyoti Giri, A N Tomar (c), Sarika Koli, Reena Jindal, Sonia Khatri, Ruchi Chauhan, Amisha B, Ankita Dhami, Anjali Kathait, Radha Chand

Railways Women vs Uttarakhand Women Match Prediction

The Railways were brilliant in their opening game as they outplayed Chandigarh Women in all three departments. The Uttarakhand bowlers bowled very well as they defended 230 successfully.

The Railways side have plenty of experience and expect them to come out on top against Uttarakhand.

Prediction: Railways Women to win this clash.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

