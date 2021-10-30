Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Uttarakhand Women vs Mumbai Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Uttarakhand Women will meet Mumbai Women in an Elite Group B Round III fixture in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the Azam Campus Ground in Pune on Sunday.

Uttarakhand finished at the bottom of the Elite Group B table last season, winning only one of their five league games. Anju Tomar was their best batter, scoring over 200 runs in the tournament. Anjali Kathait picked up the most wickets for them, followed by Radha Chand.

Mumbai, meanwhile, won three of their five games, finishing fourth in the Elite Group D table. Vrushali Bhagat topped the batting charts for Mumbai. Sayali Satghare and Manali Dakshini picked up the most wickets for them.

Uttarakhand Women vs Mumbai Women Match Details

Match: Uttarakhand Women vs Mumbai Women, Elite Group B Round III, Women's Senior One Day Trophy.

Date and Time: October 31st, 2021, Sunday; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Azam Campus Ground, Pune.

Uttarakhand Women vs Mumbai Women Pitch Report

The pitch is batting-friendly, so we can expect a good number of runs to be put up on the board. Chasing is a viable option at this venue.

Uttarakhand Women vs Mumbai Women Weather Forecast

The weather should be bright and clear for the entire game. There is no prediction of rain, with the temperature to range between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Uttarakhand Women vs Mumbai Women Probable XIs

Uttarakhand: Anjali Goswami, Bist Raghvi, Anju Tomar, Radha Chand, Kanchan Parihar, Ankita Dhami, Jyoti Giri, Preeti Bhandhari, Ruchi Chauhan, Anjali Kathait, Abdul Safina.

Mumbai

Vrushali Bhagat scored 151 runs in the last edition. Esha Oza with 111 runs was their next best batter. Sayali Satghare with nine, and Manali Dakshini with seven, picked the most wickets for them.

Probable 11: Esha Oza, Aachal Valanju, Vrushali Bhagat, Hemali Borwankar, Sayali Satghare, Simran Shaikh, Manali Dakshini, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Fatima Jaffer, Jagravi Pawar.

Uttarakhand Women vs Mumbai Women Match Prediction

Uttarakhand had a poor campaign last time out. They will want to put that behind them, and start afresh in the upcoming edition.

Mumbai, meanwhile, had a better run than Uttarakhand in the last season. They will hope to perform better than they did the last time. Mumbai are likely to win this game, and will start off as the favourites on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Women vs Mumbai Women live telecast details and channel list

The Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 game between Uttarakhand Women and Mumbai Women will not be streamed or telecast. Fans can follow the live score of the match on either the BCCI Women's Twitter handle or bcci.tv.

