Women's Senior T20 Trophy Knockouts 2022: Full schedule, squads, and match timings

We are into the knockouts of the Women's Senior T20 Trophy after the successful completion of the group stage.

Teams were divided into five elite groups and one plate group in the group stage. The top two teams from Elite Groups and the top team from the plate group made it to the knockouts.

The winners of all Elite Groups directly qualified for the Women's Senior T20 Trophy quarterfinals and the other six teams qualified for the pre-quarterfinals.

Women's Senior T20 Trophy Knockouts 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 28, Thursday

Kerala v Nagaland, Pre-quarter-finals, 8:30 AM.

Jharkhand v Haryana, Pre-quarter-finals, 8:30 AM.

Himachal Pradesh v Goa, Pre-quarter-finals, 4:30 PM.

April 29, Friday

Baroda v Mumbai, Quarter-finals, 8:30 AM.

April 30, Saturday

Maharashtra v TBD, Quarter-finals, 8:30 AM.

Railways v TBD, Quarter-finals, 8:30 AM.

Odisha v TBD, Quarter-finals, 4:30 PM.

May 2, Monday

TBD v TBD, Semi-finals, 8:30 AM.

TBD v TBD, Semi-finals, 4:30 PM.

4 May

TBD v TBD, Women's Senior T20 Trophy Final, 4:30 PM.

Women's Senior T20 Trophy Knockouts 2022: Squads

Kerala

Bhoomika Umbarje, Divya Ganesh, Jincy George, Sayoojya Salilan, Soorya Sukumar, Akshaya Sadanandan, Anusree Anilkumar, Keerthi James, Minnu Mani, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Abina M (Wk), Deepthi J S (Wk), I Devan Drishya, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (Wk), Darsana Mohanan, Jipsa Joseph, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Nithya Loordh, Sourabhya P Balan.

Nagaland

Sentilemla Imsong, Limatola Jamir, Kekhrienuo Rupreo, Jyoti Thapa, Elina Muru, Ritu Karmakar, Lydia T Murru, Talirenla Pongen, Merensola, Kikayangla, Rwisumwi Basumatari, Alemienla, Lovikali, Alamlie, Khrukhosalu Dawhuo, Zhovelu Chuzho, Helen Zaputou, Poonam Nana Saheb Khemnar (guest player), Kiran Prabhu Navgire (guest player), Gautami Jitendra Naik (guest player).

Mumbai

Aachal Walanju, Humaira Kazi, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Pradnya Bhagat, Sanika Chalke, Saniya Raut, Vrushali Bhagat , Fatima Jaffer, Manali Dakshini, Sayali Satghare, Simran Shaikh, Khushi Bhatia, Riya Chaudhari (Wk), Hurley Gala, Janhvi Kate, Manjiri Gawade, Nirmiti Rane, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Sharvi Save.

Odisha

Madhusmita Behera, Kajal Jena, Sarita Meher, Sushree Pradhan, Pragyan Mohanty, Tanmayee Behera, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Madhuri Meheta, Poonam Nayak, Monalisha Rout, Rameswari Naik, Sujata Mallick, Taranna Pradhan, Banalata Mallick, Priyanka Sahoo, Rasanara Parwin, Laxmipriya Naik, Sunita Murmu, Sarojini Giri, Silpa Swain.

Jharkhand

Niharika (c), Ashwani, Mamtha Kanojia, Riya Raj (wk), Durga Murmu, Ritu, Monika, Nidhi B, Devyani, Arti, Shanti Kumari.

Haryana

Shafali Verma (c), Reema Sisodia, Nitika, Bhawna Ohlan, Sheetal Rana, Sonia Mendhiya, Suman Gulia, Mansi Joshi, Bharti Kashyap (wk), Triveni Vasistha, Priyanka Sharma.

Himachal Pradesh

Sushma B Verma (c, wk), Harleen B Deol, Neena M Chaudhary, Nikita S Chauhan, S M Singh, Sonal S Thakur, Nancy A Sharma, Sushmita H Kumari, Prachi P Chauhan, Anisha A Ansari, N M Chauhan.

Goa

Shikha Pandey (c), Sunanda, Vinavi Gurav (wk), Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Purvaja P Verlekar, Tejashwini N Duragad, Nikita, Poorva Bhaidkar, Tanaya Naik, Metali Ramesh Gawandar, Rupali Sukhadev Chavan

Baroda

Radha P Yadav (c), Y H Bhatia (wk), Tarannum Pathan, P A Patel, Tanvir Shaikh, N Y Patel, Hrutu Patel, J Mohite, Ridhi, M Kesha, R Patel.

Maharashtra

S S Mandhana (c), S S Shinde (wk), T S Hasabnis, M R Magre, S A Lonkar, P B Garkhede, R R Gilbile, M D Sonawane, S B Pokharkar, U A Pawar, Aarati S Kedar.

Railways

Sneh Rana (c), Nuzhat Parween (wk), Poonam Yadav, Swagatika Rath, S Meghana, D Hemalatha, Arundathi Reddy, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Pushpa K, Tanuja P Kanwer.

