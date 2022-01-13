Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Northern Brave vs Central Hinds: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Northern Brave Women will lock horns with Central Hinds Women in the 22nd match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui will host this encounter.

Northern Brave Women defeated Central Hinds Women in their last encounter in what was a closely-fought contest. Batting first, the Brave Women struggled a bit as they only managed to score 123, losing eight wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up to restrict the Hinds Women to 120, winning the game by three runs. They picked up nine wickets in the process. Northern Brave Women will be hoping to repeat their performance against the Hinds on Friday.

Central Hinds Women, on the other hand, suffered a heavy loss against the Wellington Blaze Women in their previous encounter. Batting first, the Hinds posted 123 on the board in their 20 overs, losing six wickets.

The bowlers tried hard and even picked up five wickets but couldn’t defend the total as the Blaze Women it chased down with five balls to spare. The Hinds Women will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture.

Northern Brave Women vs Central Hinds Women Match Details:

Match: Northern Brave Women vs Central Hinds Women, Match 22, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: January 14th 2022, Friday, 07:40 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

Northern Brave Women vs Central Hinds Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval is a balanced track. The bowlers might get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball. The batters have to be patient while playing their strokes.

Northern Brave Women vs Central Hinds Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mount Maunganui is expected to hover between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Northern Brave Women vs Central Hinds Women Probable XIs

Northern Brave Women

Caitlin Gurrey was good with the bat, scoring 44 but lacked support from the other end as they scored 123 against the Hinds. Shriya Naidu and Brooke Halliday each picked up two wickets to help them defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (c), Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Holly Topp (wk), Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps, Kayley Knight

Central Hinds Women

Skipper Jess Watkin was brilliant as she scored 70 and helped her side post a respectable total on the board against the Blaze. Rosemary Mair bowled well and picked up two wickets but they were unsuccessful in defending 124.

Probable XI

Gemma Sims (wk), Cate Pedersen, Georgia Atkinson, Jess Watkin (c), Mikaela Greig, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Emily Cunningham, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Monique Rees

Northern Brave Women vs Central Hinds Women Match Prediction

The Brave Women won their last encounter against the Hinds Women. The Hinds are struggling and need to be on their toes to challenge the upbeat Brave Women.

Northern Brave Women have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it into their clash against the Central Hinds Women on Friday.

Prediction: Northern Brave Women to win this encounter.

Northern Brave Women vs Central Hinds Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

