Women’s Super Smash T20, Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Wellington Blaze Women will lock horns against Northern Brave Women in the 30th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. Basin Reserve in Wellington will host this contest.

This is the last game of the league stages. Wellington Blaze Women are sitting at the top of the table. They are the only unbeaten side in the competition. They beat Auckland Hearts Women in their last encounter.

Bowling first, the Blaze Women did a fantastic job of knocking over the Hearts Women on 89. The batters then stepped up to chase down the total in the 14th over, and win the game by five wickets.

Northern Brave Women, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table. They only managed to win a single game out of nine and will be hoping to finish the tournament on a winning note. They faced Canterbury Magicians in their last game and lost.

After electing to bowl first, the bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the Magicians posted 172 on the board in 20 overs. The batters tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals, falling short by 24 runs.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Match Details:

Match: Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women, Match 30, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: January 24th 2022, Monday, 03:40 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve is a balanced track. The bowlers might get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball. The batters have to be patient while playing their strokes.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Wellington is expected to hover between 17 to 22 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Probable XIs

Wellington Blaze Women

Sophie Devine picked up three wickets and was well-supported by the other bowlers as they knocked over the Auckland Hearts Women on 89. Skipper Maddy Green top-scored with 39 as they chased down the total with five wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Rebecca Burns, Jess Kerr, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Caitlin King, Xara Jetly

Northern Brave Women

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the Canterbury Magicians Women scored 172 in their 20 overs. The batters tried hard and Sam Barriball top-scored with 31 but lack of partnerships resulted in them falling short by 24 runs.

Probable XI

Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (c), Lucy Boucher, Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Holly Topp (wk), Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Charlotte Sarsfield

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Match Prediction

The Wellington Blaze Women have been fantastic in the competition so far and Northern Brave Women have to play out of their skin to end the Blaze Women’s unbeaten streak on Monday.

Wellington Blaze Women have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat the Northern Brave Women on Monday.

Prediction: Wellington Blaze Women to win this encounter.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Sophie Devine to score a fifty and pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far