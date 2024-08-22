Women's T10 Meltl Shield 2024: Full schedule, squads and match timings

British and Irish Roses Women will square off against Team Europe Women at Rome Cricket Ground on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25, 2024 in the Women's T10 Meltl Shield 2024.

Team Europe Women feature players from various countries, including Austria's Andrea Mae Zepeda and Priya Sabu, Czechia's Farwa Baber, and Italy's Emilia Bartram, Methnara Rathnayake, and Dilasha Nanayakkara.

The team also includes experienced players from the Netherlands, such as Robine Rijke, Iris Zwilling, Babette de Leede, Iris Zwilling, and Caroline de Lange. Players from other European countries like Estonia, Germany, Romania, and Spain are also included in the roster.

British & Irish Roses are a team predominantly made up of players from England, such as Maddie Ward, Shachi Pai, Daisy Gibb, and Millie Taylor. The squad also includes players from Jersey, like Chloe Greechan and Grace Wetherall, and Gibraltar, represented by Nikki Caruana and Amy Valverde. Additional players hail from Guernsey and Spain.

This diverse mix of players from different countries brings a wealth of talent and international experience to the T10 tournament, setting the stage for a thrilling contest between these two clubs.

On that note let’s take a look at the Women's T10 Meltl Shield 2024 schedule & match timings:

Women's T10 Meltl Shield 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, August 24

Match 1 - British and Irish Roses Women vs Team Europe Women - 12:45 PM

Match 2 - British and Irish Roses Women vs Team Europe Women - 02:45 PM

Match 3 - British and Irish Roses Women vs Team Europe Women - 05:15 PM

Match 4 - British and Irish Roses Women vs Team Europe Women - 07:15 PM

Match 5 - British and Irish Roses Women vs Team Europe Women - 09:15 PM

Sunday, August 25

Match 6 - British and Irish Roses Women vs Team Europe Women - 01:30 PM

Match 7 - British and Irish Roses Women vs Team Europe Women - 03:30 PM

Match 8 - British and Irish Roses Women vs Team Europe Women - 06:00 PM

Match 9 - British and Irish Roses Women vs Team Europe Women - 08:00 PM

Women's T10 Meltl Shield 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The live telecast & live-streaming of the Women's T10 Meltl Shield 2024 is not available in India.

Women's T10 Meltl Shield 2024: Full Squads

Team Europe Women

Andrea Mae Zepeda, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Babette de Leede, Caroline de Lange, Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Emilia Bartram, Farwa Baber, Ilenia Sims, Iris Zwilling, Lisa Bowring, Methnara Rathnayake, Naomi Hillman-Bermejo, Payal Chilongia, Priya Sabu, Rebecca Blake, Robine Rijke

British and Irish Roses Women

Amy Valverde, Amy Wheeler, Analise Merritt, Charlie Miles, Chiara Green, Chloe Greechan, Elizabeth Ferrary, Emily Merrien, Grace Wetherall, Hannah Eulenkamp, Millie Taylor, Nikki Caruana, Ria Fackrell, Sophie MacMahon, Trinity Smith, Yanira Blagg

