Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Match 3, Velocity vs Trailblazers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 sees Velocity square off against the Trailblazers on Thursday, May 26. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host this final league stage game.

Velocity got off to the perfect start to this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge with a win over the Supernovas in their opening game. After electing to bowl first, the Velocity bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Supernovas to 150 in their 20 overs.

The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total with 10 balls to spare. They will be riding high with confidence after that win and will look to repeat their performance on Thursday.

The Trailblazers, on the other hand, put up a disappointing performance to lose their opening game of the competition against the Supernovas. Batting first, the Supernovas finished their innings on 163.

The top-order batters of the Trailblazers contributed, but once they got dismissed, the other batters failed to step up as they only managed to score 114 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 49 runs. The Trailblazers need to be at their absolute best while facing Velocity on Thursday.

Velocity vs Trailblazers Match Details:

Match: Velocity vs Trailblazers, Match 3, Women’s T20 Challenge, 2022

Date and Time: May 26 2022, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Velocity vs Trailblazers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Velocity vs Trailblazers Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday. The temperature in Pune is expected to range between 23 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Velocity vs Trailblazers Probable XIs

Velocity

Kate Cross bowled brilliantly and picked up two wickets to restrict the Supernovas to 150 in their first game of the competition. Shafali Verma (51) and Laura Wolvaardt (51*) contributed to help them chase down the total in the penultimate over.

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane

Trailblazers

In their opening game, Hayley Matthews and Salma Khatun picked up three and two wickets respectively to knock over the Supernovas on 163. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 34 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 49 runs.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Salma Khatun, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Velocity vs Trailblazers Match Prediction

Velocity and Trailblazers had contrasting fortunes in their respective opening games of the competition. Velocity have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward and come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Velocity to win this encounter.

Velocity vs Trailblazers telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

