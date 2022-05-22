Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: Predicting strongest playing XI of Supernovas

The Women’s T20 Challenge kicks off on May 23. A total of three teams will participate in the competition, namely: The Supernovas, the Trailblazers, and the Velocity. All three teams will face each other once, with the top two sides qualifying for the final scheduled to take place on May 28. All games will be hosted by the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Supernovas are the most successful side in the competition, having won two of the three titles. They won the inaugural season and followed it by retaining the title the next season. They reached the final in 2020 but lost to the Trailblazers. They will look to go all the way in the upcoming edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge.

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the Supernovas. Taniya Bhatia has been named as her deputy. They have a solid squad and will kick start their campaign on May 23 against the Trailblazers. Ahead of it, have a look at the strongest playing XI of the Supernovas.

1) Priya Punia

Priya Punia will continue to represent the Supernovas in the Women’s T20 Challenge. The right-handed opening batter was brilliant in the recently concluded Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, amassing 253 runs in five innings at a hefty average of 126.50. She will be eager to step up and carry forward her rich form.

2) Deandra Dottin

The dynamic West Indian batter is outstanding in the shortest format. She is capable of giving the team a solid start and her ability to clear the fence with ease makes her a player to watch out for. She is one of the most explosive batters going around in world cricket at the moment and will look to contribute for the Supernovas.

Barmy Army v Falcons - Fairbreak Invitational 2022

3) Sune Luus

Sune Luus led the South African Women in the 2022 World Cup. The right-handed batting all-rounder did a good job with the bat, scoring 270 runs in eight matches. She has plenty of experience at the highest level and will be a vital cog in the Supernovas’ batting lineup. She is also handy with her leg-spin.

4) Harmanpreet Kaur (c)

The Indian T20I skipper will be leading the Supernovas. Kaur was very good in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 with both bat and ball. She will be high in confidence and will look to lead by example in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. She can hit a long ball and can play the role of a finisher to perfection for the Supernovas.

India v Australia - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

5) Harleen Deol

Harleen Deol averaged 47 with the bat in the Senior Women’s T20 Challenge. She played a vital role in Himachal Pradesh Women qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition. The middle-order batter plays well against the spinners and is a dynamic fielder. She is also a part-time leg break bowler.

6) Taniya Bhatia (wk)

Taniya Bhatia will don the wicket-keeping gloves for the Supernovas. She is fantastic behind the stumps and is rated as the best wicket-keeper in India. She has a good amount of experience under her belt and will come in handy for the Supernovas.

India v England - Women's T20 Tri-Series Game 4

7) Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrakar did a fine job for India in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Her contributions lower down the order made the difference for the Women in Blue in few games. She can hit some lusty blows with the bat and is an exciting inclusion in the side. She bowls with the new ball and is a player to look out for.

8) Sophie Ecclestone

The no.1 T20I bowler in the world will represent the Supernovas in the upcoming edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge. She is in rich form with the ball in white-ball cricket. She was phenomenal in the recently concluded SDG FairBreak Invitational Women’s T20. She finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Women’s World Cup 2022 with 21 wickets and will lead the spin-bowling attack of the Supernovas.

Sophie Ecclestone in action in England Training Session

9) Alana King

Alana King played a key role in the Southern Stars lifting the ODI World Cup. She bowled brilliantly and picked up 12 wickets which helped her side dent the opposition’s progress. She has taken giant strides in her short career so far and will look to create an impact while playing in the sub-continent where the conditions will favor her.

10) Meghna Singh

Meghna Singh was a part of the Indian squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. She impressed everyone down under and in the World Cup. She can swing the new ball both ways and is capable of picking up wickets in the powerplay. She will lead the pace-bowling attack for the most successful team in the Women’s T20 Challenge.

India v Australia - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

11) Mansi Joshi

The right-arm pacer from Punjab has been out of the Indian side in the last few years. She is good with the ball but inconsistent performances resulted in her getting dropped. She has eight T20Is experience and will look to make a case for her comeback in the national side by putting in some performances in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge.

Strongest Playing XI of the Supernovas

Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Meghna Singh, Mansi Joshi

