Women's T20 World Cup 2020, England v West Indies | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 29 Feb 2020, 16:35 IST

England Women will play their final group match against the Windies
England Women will play their final group match against the Windies

With back-to-back victories in their last two matches, England Women will look to continue their momentum when they lock horns with West Indies Women in their final group stage match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The English side could not overcome a challenge from South Africa in its first match but bounced back in style against Thailand Women before recording a victory against Pakistan Women.

On the other side, West Indies Women bulldozed Thailand Women in their tourney opener, only to bow down to the Women in Green in their next match. They will look to return to winning ways in this match and keep themselves alive in the race to the semifinals.

Speaking of the players to watch out for in this contest, England Women will rest their hopes on skipper Heather Knight, who has led the team from the front in the last two matches. Besides, even the pair of Danielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver will hold the key to England Women's success in this game.

Opposition captain Stafanie Taylor will have to motivate her side to pull off a good performance against England. Also, she will expect the likes of Shemaine Campbelle and Hayley Matthews to bring their 'A' game to the table.

Here is all you need to know about this match:

England Women vs West Indies Women match details

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Date: 1st March 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

England: Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn

West Indies: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (c), Chedean Nation, Lee-Ann Kirby, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

Where to watch the matches in India?

England-W v West Indies-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for England-W v West Indies-W will be available on Hotstar.com

Published 29 Feb 2020, 16:35 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 England Women's Cricket West Indies Women Cricket Stafanie Taylor Danielle Wyatt
