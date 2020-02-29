Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur backs Shafali Verma to play natural game

Shafali Verma is proving to be one of the most destructive batters in women's cricket currently and this reputation has been proven with some amazing performances in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. In every game of the league phase, Verma has provided solid starts to India and although she's lost her wicket more often than not by playing rash shots, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wants her to play her natural game.

“Shafali is someone who loves to play big shots, and we don’t want to stop her. She should continue doing the same and she should continue enjoying her game,” Harmanpreet said after the win against Sri Lanka.

India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final Group A game and remained unbeaten throughout their league phase. Although they had already qualified for the semifinals, Harmanpreet believed that there was no such game as a dead rubber and the win against Sri Lanka was exactly what the team wanted.

“It’s really important to keep the momentum when you are winning games. You really work hard, so you can’t afford to lose that momentum. You can’t bowl same pace and lengths on these wickets, so you need to keep rotating the bowlers,” she stated.

Harmanpreet herself has had a poor run with the bat in the ongoing tournament and had promoted herself to number three in this match in a bid to strike some form.

“Today I tried to be positive and got a few boundaries. In the upcoming games I’ll try to give my best,” Harmanpreet said.