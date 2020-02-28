×
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur states India will be taking Sri Lanka seriously

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 18:31 IST

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believes there is still room for improvement
After winning their opening three games in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India become the first team to qualify to the semi-finals of the tournament.

India have beaten Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand and will next lock horns with Sri Lanka, who have lost their first first two games against New Zealand and Australia, in their final group game on Saturday.

However, there are areas where India can improve and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made it very clear that although her side have qualified for the semi-finals, there is no room for complacency.

Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by the PTI,

“I know we have qualified, but the next game is still crucial for us. We will be taking Sri Lanka very seriously. They’ve been doing well. I know they haven’t won a game but they were almost there on both occasions. We will be taking it very seriously before we start thinking about the semi-finals.”

Sri Lanka are having a poor tournament so far and are yet to win a game at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. But they have been competitive in patches and the Indians would be desperate to dismiss Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu early.

“We try to take every wicket in all of our games. Every wicket is an important one at this level. We just have to try and stick to our plan, especially to get out the likes of Chamari Athapaththu early. That will be crucial.”

India will take on Sri Lanka at the Junction Oval on Saturday.

Published 28 Feb 2020, 18:31 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Chamari Athapaththu T20 ICC Women's T20 Winners & Runners
