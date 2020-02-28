Women's T20 World Cup 2020, India v Sri Lanka | Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch and live stream details

Can India make it four out of four?

After sealing their berth in the semi-final with three consecutive wins, India will look to end their league campaign on a high when they lock horns with Sri Lanka. The Islanders have not had the best of tournaments thus far, having lost to New Zealand and Australia Women in their first two games.

The Indian team will enter this clash as firm favourites considering Sri Lanka's struggles. In Sri Lanka's last match against Australia, captain Chamari Atapaththu starred with a fifty but was let down by the rest of the batters.

Meanwhile, the duo of Udeshika Prabodhani and Shashikala Siriwardene will try to replicate their performance from the match against Australia, having accounted for 4 wickets in their 8-over burst.

India, on the other hand, have brushed aside the challenge posed by Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. Their previous fixture went down to the wire but Harmanpreet Kaur's side held their nerve to win the match by 3 runs.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match details

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Date: 29 February 2020

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Predicted XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sashikala Siriwardene, Ama Kanchana, Sungadika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Umesha Thimashini, Kavisha Dilhari

Where to watch the matches in India?

India-W v Sri Lanka-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for India-W v Sri Lanka-W will be available on hotstar.com.