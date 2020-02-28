×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Lizelle Lee's century helps South Africa thump Thailand

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 17:09 IST

South Africa vs Thailand

South Africa vs Thailand

Scorecard:

South Africa: 195-3 (20 overs)

Lizelle Lee 101 (60), Sune Luus 61 (41); Ratanporn Padunglerd 1/19

Thailand: 82 all-out (19.1 overs)

Onnicha Kamchomphu 26 (21), Chanida Sutthiruang 13 (17); Shabnim Ismail 3/8

For live cricket scores and commentary click here.

South Africa completed a comprehensive win over minnows Thailand by 113 runs, thanks to a brilliant century from opener Lizelle Lee and some great bowling from Shabnim Ismail and Sune Luus who picked up three wickets each.

Lizelle Lee
Lizelle Lee

A target of 196 was always going to be difficult to chase down and the South Africa bowlers made sure that the task became impossible. Barring Onnicha Kamchomphu, who showed some resistance with a fighting knock of 26, no other Thailand batter could withstand the onslaught from the South African bowlers.

Ismail was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing amazing figures of 3/8. All-rounder Luus also chipped in with three wickets as Thailand were bowled out for just 82.

Advertisement

Earlier, South Africa elected to bat first but got off to a poor start, losing their skipper Dane van Niekerk early. But then Lee was joined by Luus and the duo began to hit the Thailand bowlers to all parts of the ground. They added 131 runs for the second wicket and Lee brought up a fantastic century.

Some late hitting from Luus and Chloe Tyron ensured that South Africa reached a humongous 195-3 in their 20 overs.

Shabnim Ismail, Sune Luus dismantle Thailand

Thailand needed an extremely good start in order to retain any hopes of chasing the huge target down. However, Ismail picked up two wickets in two balls and put the Thailand team on the backfoot immediately.

She then came back later on in the innings to wreak more havoc, and ended up with figures of 3/8.

Shabnim Ismail (R)
Shabnim Ismail (R)

Luus also bowled really well and picked up figures of 3/15 as South Africa wrapped up the Thailand batting for just 82 runs. Lee's maiden T20I century won her the player of the match award.

Here were her thoughts after the game:

 It was one of those days where everything went my way. We struggled a little bit in the powerplay but me and Luus had a partnership and that set us up. It (her attacking approach) hasn't paid off in the last few games and happy that it came off today. It gives me confidence for the next few games. That (the partnership with Luus) was amazing, we haven't batted together for a while and it was good to bat together.
Published 28 Feb 2020, 17:09 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 South Africa Women's Cricket Thailand Women's Cricket Team Sune Luus Lizelle Lee
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Yesterday
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Today
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Today
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Tomorrow, 05:30 AM
New Zealand Women
Bangladesh Women
NZW VS BAW preview
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India Women
Sri Lanka Women
IND-W VS SLW preview
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar, 01:30 PM
England Women
West Indies Women
ENG-W VS WIW preview
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar, 05:30 AM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar, 09:30 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us