×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Women's T20 World Cup 2020, New Zealand v Sri Lanka: Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 17:21 IST

Can New Zealand get off to a winning start?
Can New Zealand get off to a winning start?

The third match of Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will feature a clash between New Zealand women and Sri Lanka women. Both sides registered big wins in their last warm-up matches. New Zealand thumped Thailand riding on Suzie Bates' fifty while Sri Lanka thrashed England by 10 wickets courtesy of Sashikala Siriwardana's four-wicket haul.

The Kiwis had reached the finals of the tourney in 2009 and 2010, however, they could not capture the championship on both the occasions. They will look forward to winning their maiden T20 World Cup trophy in 2020. New Zealand have an impressive record at this event as they have won 20 of the 28 matches that they have played.

On the other side, Sri Lanka women have never been able to make it to the second round of the competition. Chamari Atapattu and co. will aim to break that dismal record and progress to the next round in Australia.

Shifting our focus to the players to watch out for in this contest, Suzie Bates will hold the key to success for New Zealand as she was the leading run-scorer from her team in the warm-up matches. The Islanders will rest their hopes on the shoulders of Udeshika Probodhani to get the better of the Kiwi batsmen.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match details

Venue: WACA, Perth

Date: 22nd February 2020

Time: 4.30 PM IST

Advertisement

Predicted XIs

New Zealand: Rachel Priest (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Lauren Down, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Holly Huddleston, Jess Kerr.

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshita Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sashikala Siriwardene, Ama Kanchana, Sungadika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani and Kavisha Dilhari..

Where to watch the matches in India?

New Zealand-W v Sri Lanka-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for New Zealand-W v India-W will be available on Hotstar.com


Published 21 Feb 2020, 17:21 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Sri Lanka Women's Cricket New Zealand Women Cricket Sophie Devine Suzie Bates
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Today
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
West Indies Women
Thailand Women
WIW VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
New Zealand Women
Sri Lanka Women
NZW VS SLW preview
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb, 04:30 PM
England Women
South Africa Women
ENG-W VS SA-W preview
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb, 12:30 PM
Australia Women
Sri Lanka Women
AUW VS SLW preview
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb, 04:30 PM
India Women
Bangladesh Women
IND-W VS BAW preview
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb, 09:30 AM
England Women
Thailand Women
ENG-W VS TBA preview
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
Pakistan Women
WIW VS PKW preview
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
New Zealand Women
IND-W VS NZW preview
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb, 01:30 PM
Australia Women
Bangladesh Women
AUW VS BAW preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Thailand Women
SA-W VS TBA preview
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb, 01:30 PM
England Women
Pakistan Women
ENG-W VS PKW preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 05:30 AM
New Zealand Women
Bangladesh Women
NZW VS BAW preview
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
Sri Lanka Women
IND-W VS SLW preview
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar, 01:30 PM
England Women
West Indies Women
ENG-W VS WIW preview
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar, 05:30 AM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar, 09:30 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us