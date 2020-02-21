Women's T20 World Cup 2020, New Zealand v Sri Lanka: Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Can New Zealand get off to a winning start?

The third match of Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will feature a clash between New Zealand women and Sri Lanka women. Both sides registered big wins in their last warm-up matches. New Zealand thumped Thailand riding on Suzie Bates' fifty while Sri Lanka thrashed England by 10 wickets courtesy of Sashikala Siriwardana's four-wicket haul.

The Kiwis had reached the finals of the tourney in 2009 and 2010, however, they could not capture the championship on both the occasions. They will look forward to winning their maiden T20 World Cup trophy in 2020. New Zealand have an impressive record at this event as they have won 20 of the 28 matches that they have played.

On the other side, Sri Lanka women have never been able to make it to the second round of the competition. Chamari Atapattu and co. will aim to break that dismal record and progress to the next round in Australia.

Shifting our focus to the players to watch out for in this contest, Suzie Bates will hold the key to success for New Zealand as she was the leading run-scorer from her team in the warm-up matches. The Islanders will rest their hopes on the shoulders of Udeshika Probodhani to get the better of the Kiwi batsmen.

Should Rachel Priest take one catch or stumping during the #T20WorldCup, no wicket-keeper will have more dismissals than her 21 in the tournament history 👀 pic.twitter.com/RrCIL9cPhp — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 19, 2020

Here is all you need to know about this match.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match details

Venue: WACA, Perth

Date: 22nd February 2020

Time: 4.30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

New Zealand: Rachel Priest (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Lauren Down, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Holly Huddleston, Jess Kerr.

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshita Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sashikala Siriwardene, Ama Kanchana, Sungadika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani and Kavisha Dilhari..

Where to watch the matches in India?

New Zealand-W v Sri Lanka-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for New Zealand-W v India-W will be available on Hotstar.com