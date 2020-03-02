×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Shashikala Siriwardene stars as Sri Lanka end campaign on a high

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 18:20 IST

Shashikala Siriwardene bagged 4/16 in her farewell game as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
Shashikala Siriwardene bagged 4/16 in her farewell game as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets

Scorecard:

Bangladesh: 91-8 (20 overs)

Nigar Sultana 39 (45), Sanjida Islam 13 (12); Shashikala Siriwardene 4/16

Sri Lanka: 92-1 (15.3 overs)

Hasini Perera 39* (53), Chamari Athapaththu 30 (22); Nashida Akter 1/18

For Live cricket scores and commentary click here.

Sri Lanka ended their Women's T20 World Cup campaign on a high by beating Bangladesh convincingly by nine wickets. The star of the show was veteran spinner Shashikala Siriwardene, who bagged figures of 4/16 on her last appearance in a Sri Lankan Jersey.

It was a deserving send-off for someone who had played cricket for 17 long years.

Chasing just 92 runs to win, Chamari Athapaththu and Hasini Perera gave Sri Lanka a really good start. Athapaththu looked at her absolute best, scoring 30 runs which included 2 fours and 2 sixes. After the fall of her wicket, Perera was joined by Anushka Sanjeewani and the duo saw Sri Lanka home safely in the 16th over.

The former top-scored with an unbeaten 39.

Chamari Athapaththu
Chamari Athapaththu
Advertisement

Earlier, Bangladesh opted to bat first and played some poor shots at the start. Murshida Khatun tried to whack a ball way outside off stump to mid-wicket, only to sky it straight into the hands of the fielder - giving Siriwardene her first scalp of the game. Ruhana Ahmed also tried to sweep a ball which wasn't full enough and top-edged it to short fine leg.

The rash shots did not help their cause at all, and some good bowling from Siriwardene saw her picking up two more and help restrict Bangladesh to just 91-8 off their 20 overs.

Siriwardene leads the charge with the ball

Siriwardene provided the early breakthrough in the form of Murshida, getting her caught by Hasini Perera. Bangladesh never really got going after that and kept losing wickets at crucial junctures.

Nigar Sultana was the only batter who showed some fight, scoring 39 off 45 balls which included five fours.

Nigar Sultana
Nigar Sultana

Siriwardene came back into the attack later and cleaned up the lower order by taking the wickets of Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni and Fahima Khatun. She was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers and ended with figures of 4/16.

Perera, Athapaththu set up Sri Lanka's chase

Sri Lanka were provided a great start by Hasini Perera and skipper Chamari Athapaththu. Since the target was not that huge, they could afford to find the gaps and take a few singles early on.

The duo added 51 runs for the first wicket before Athapaththu was stumped off the bowling of Nahida Akter. She scored 30 off 22 balls which included 2 fours and an equal number of sixes.

However, the Sri Lankan skipper's wicket did not affect their momentum as Perera and Anushka Sanjeewani ensured that the game was over in the 16th over. Perera remained unbeaten on 39 (5 fours) while Sanjeewani remained unbeaten on 16 (18).

Sri Lanka ended their T20 World Cup Campaign on a high, and Siriwardene's figures of 4/16 won her the player of the match. These were her thoughts after the game:

I love my teammates, it's due to them that I was able to come back despite getting injured several times. Love you all. I'll keep in touch with women's cricket.
It's a long list. Started playing since I was 9 and it's not possible to take all the names. Big thanks to my father, he isn't with me. He is no more but it's due to him that I was able to be what I am. My entire career is dedicated to him.
Also thanks to my family, husband who supported me to play after marriage. Thanks to the clubs I played for. My coaches, teammates, support staff, sponsors, SL media, our fans. All the captains I played under, including current captain Chamari Athapaththu. I wish all the best to our team.
Published 02 Mar 2020, 18:20 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team Chamari Athapaththu Sashikala Siriwardena T20
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
SA-W 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 119/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women won by 17 runs
SA-W VS PKW live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
ENG-W 143/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 97/10 (17.1 ov)
England Women won by 46 runs
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 17 | Today
BAW 91/8 (20.0 ov)
SLW 92/1 (15.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets
BAW VS SLW live score
Match 18 | Today
AUW 155/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 151/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
India Women
B2
IND-W VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
B1
Australia Women
TBA VS AUW preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us