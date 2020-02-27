Women's T20 World Cup 2020, South Africa v Thailand | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Can South Africa continue their winning momentum?

After beating England in their tournament opener, South Africa will look to maintain their winning momentum when they meet minnows Thailand in Match 11 of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. South Africa defeated England in a close match and they will enter this contest against Thailand as firm favourites.

The Thai team are playing their first ever Women's T20 World Cup and have been bulldozed in both of their games thus far. They showed glimpses of their potential against West Indies in their first match before being absolutely decimated by England.

South Africa will rest their hopes on captain Dane van Niekerk, who played a fantastic knock against England. She even picked up two wickets with the ball. Lizelle Lee also has the ability to blow away the opposition in case South Africa decide to bat first.

Thailand captain Sornarin Tippoch will hope her side can put on a better show against South Africa. Although their campaign is all but over, they will still be keen to showcase their skills and the likes of Nattaya Boochatham and Soraya Lateh will hope to give the South African batswomen a few problems.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

South Africa Women vs Thailand Women match details

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Date: 28th February 2020

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Predicted XIs

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (wk), Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mbala.

Thailand: Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornarin Tippoch (c), Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Soraya Lateh.

Where to watch the matches in India?

South Africa-W v Thailand-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for South Africa-W v Thailand-W will be available on Hotstar.com