Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Women’s T20 Pacific Cup 2024 is all set to start on Wednesday, January 17. The tournament will be played in Auckland, New Zealand, in its entirety. Eden Park, Lloyd Elsmore Park 1, Lloyd Elsmore Park 2, and Lloyd Elsmore Park 3 in Auckland will host the games.

Cook Islands Women, Fiji Women, Papua New Guinea Women, Samoa Women, Vanuatu Women, and New Zealand Maori Women are the six participating teams. This will be the debut tournament for the Cook Islands and NZ Maori.

Papua New Guinea Women will enter this campaign as defending champions, having won the last edition in Vanuatu in October 2022. This will be the first time a senior Maori side competes in an international tournament since the men’s team played in the 2001 Pacifica Cup.

Each team will play the other side once in a single round-robin format with the top two teams at the end of the league phase qualifying for the final, which will be played on Sunday, January 21. The fifth-place and third-place playoffs are scheduled to be played on the same day.

The Cook Islands Women participated in the warm-up games against Auckland University Cricket Club and Kumeu Cricket Club just before the start of the campaign. Meanwhile, PNG Women had a pre-tour camp in Napier.

Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, January 17

New Zealand Māori vs Papua New Guinea, 3am

Cook Islands vs Samoa, 3am

Fiji vs Vanuatu, 3am

Cook Islands vs Fiji, 7.30am

New Zealand Māori vs Vanuatu, 7.30am

Papua New Guinea vs Samoa, 7.30am

Thursday, January 18

Samoa vs Vanuatu, 7.30am

Cook Islands v Papua New Guinea, 7.30am

New Zealand Māori v Fiji, 7.30am

Friday, January 19

Papua New Guinea v Vanuatu, 3am

Fiji vs Samoa, 3am

New Zealand Māori v Cook Islands, 3am

Cook Islands v Vanuatu, 3am

New Zealand Māori v Samoa, 7.30am

Fiji v Papua New Guinea, 7.30am

Sunday, January 21

5th place play-off, 3am

3rd place play-off, 3am

Final, 7.30am

Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no official information about live streaming and broadcasting of the tournament for fans in India.

Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024: Full Squads

Vanuatu Women

Leimauri Chilia, Lissing Enoch, Rayline Ova, Valenta Langiatu, Alvina Chilia, Rachel Andrew, Selina Solman, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Maiyllise Carlot, Nasimana Navaika, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale.

PNG Women

Dika Lohia, Naoani Vare, Tanya Ruma, Isabel Toua, Pauke Siaka, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau (c and wk), Geua Tom (wk), Kevau Frank (wk), Buruka Vicky, Erani Pokana, Henao Thomas, Kaia Arua, Vicky Araa.

Samoa Women

Carol Agafili, Eleni Vaaetasi, Leitu Leong, Olive Lefaga, Avetia Mapu, Faaiuga Sisifo, Jacinta Sanele, Jane Taliilagi, Francesca Nafanua (wk), Ailaoa Aoina, Lagi Telea, Luella Bracey, Norah Salima, Regina Lili'i (c), Taalili Iosefo, Tuaoloa Semau.

New Zealand Maori Women

Caitlin King, Holly Topp, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Macy Lyford, Sam Curtis, Emma Parker, Jessica Benge, Mollie Drumm, Nicole Baird, Ocean Bartlett, Olivia Clark, Sam Mackinder, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Anika Todd, Claire Crooks, Dayle Anderson, Eden Carson, Georgia Atkinson, Jess Smith, Marama Downes, Mereana Hyde, Skye Bowden.

Fiji Women

Ana Gonerara, Ateca Kainoco, Lagakali Lomani, Mele Waqanisau, Silivia Kijiana, Sulia Vuni, Melaia Biu, Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga (c and wk), Maeavhanisi Erasito (wk), Marica Ratuki, Akosita Poulter, Cilia Lewatu, Karalaini Vakuruivalu, Mereani Rodan.

Cook Islands Women

Esther Williams, Mummy Elikana, Angite Ruarau, Loane Evangelean, Maya Piakura, Tailor Maika, Zamera Lkiua, Koitai Mataora (Wk), Sofia Samuels, Sonnia Vaia, Tapuaiva Piakura, Tetiare Mataora.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App