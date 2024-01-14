Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Women’s T20 Pacific Cup 2024 is all set to start on Wednesday, January 17. The tournament will be played in Auckland, New Zealand, in its entirety. Eden Park, Lloyd Elsmore Park 1, Lloyd Elsmore Park 2, and Lloyd Elsmore Park 3 in Auckland will host the games.
Cook Islands Women, Fiji Women, Papua New Guinea Women, Samoa Women, Vanuatu Women, and New Zealand Maori Women are the six participating teams. This will be the debut tournament for the Cook Islands and NZ Maori.
Papua New Guinea Women will enter this campaign as defending champions, having won the last edition in Vanuatu in October 2022. This will be the first time a senior Maori side competes in an international tournament since the men’s team played in the 2001 Pacifica Cup.
Each team will play the other side once in a single round-robin format with the top two teams at the end of the league phase qualifying for the final, which will be played on Sunday, January 21. The fifth-place and third-place playoffs are scheduled to be played on the same day.
The Cook Islands Women participated in the warm-up games against Auckland University Cricket Club and Kumeu Cricket Club just before the start of the campaign. Meanwhile, PNG Women had a pre-tour camp in Napier.
Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Wednesday, January 17
New Zealand Māori vs Papua New Guinea, 3am
Cook Islands vs Samoa, 3am
Fiji vs Vanuatu, 3am
Cook Islands vs Fiji, 7.30am
New Zealand Māori vs Vanuatu, 7.30am
Papua New Guinea vs Samoa, 7.30am
Thursday, January 18
Samoa vs Vanuatu, 7.30am
Cook Islands v Papua New Guinea, 7.30am
New Zealand Māori v Fiji, 7.30am
Friday, January 19
Papua New Guinea v Vanuatu, 3am
Fiji vs Samoa, 3am
New Zealand Māori v Cook Islands, 3am
Cook Islands v Vanuatu, 3am
New Zealand Māori v Samoa, 7.30am
Fiji v Papua New Guinea, 7.30am
Sunday, January 21
5th place play-off, 3am
3rd place play-off, 3am
Final, 7.30am
Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details
There is no official information about live streaming and broadcasting of the tournament for fans in India.
Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024: Full Squads
Vanuatu Women
Leimauri Chilia, Lissing Enoch, Rayline Ova, Valenta Langiatu, Alvina Chilia, Rachel Andrew, Selina Solman, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Maiyllise Carlot, Nasimana Navaika, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale.
PNG Women
Dika Lohia, Naoani Vare, Tanya Ruma, Isabel Toua, Pauke Siaka, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau (c and wk), Geua Tom (wk), Kevau Frank (wk), Buruka Vicky, Erani Pokana, Henao Thomas, Kaia Arua, Vicky Araa.
Samoa Women
Carol Agafili, Eleni Vaaetasi, Leitu Leong, Olive Lefaga, Avetia Mapu, Faaiuga Sisifo, Jacinta Sanele, Jane Taliilagi, Francesca Nafanua (wk), Ailaoa Aoina, Lagi Telea, Luella Bracey, Norah Salima, Regina Lili'i (c), Taalili Iosefo, Tuaoloa Semau.
New Zealand Maori Women
Caitlin King, Holly Topp, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Macy Lyford, Sam Curtis, Emma Parker, Jessica Benge, Mollie Drumm, Nicole Baird, Ocean Bartlett, Olivia Clark, Sam Mackinder, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Anika Todd, Claire Crooks, Dayle Anderson, Eden Carson, Georgia Atkinson, Jess Smith, Marama Downes, Mereana Hyde, Skye Bowden.
Fiji Women
Ana Gonerara, Ateca Kainoco, Lagakali Lomani, Mele Waqanisau, Silivia Kijiana, Sulia Vuni, Melaia Biu, Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga (c and wk), Maeavhanisi Erasito (wk), Marica Ratuki, Akosita Poulter, Cilia Lewatu, Karalaini Vakuruivalu, Mereani Rodan.
Cook Islands Women
Esther Williams, Mummy Elikana, Angite Ruarau, Loane Evangelean, Maya Piakura, Tailor Maika, Zamera Lkiua, Koitai Mataora (Wk), Sofia Samuels, Sonnia Vaia, Tapuaiva Piakura, Tetiare Mataora.
Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App