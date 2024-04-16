Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Scotland Women, the Netherlands Women, the United States of America Women, and the United Arab Emirates Women will participate in the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series. The series is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 16, and will conclude on Friday, April 19.

Six matches are scheduled to be played in the series. The first four will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and the remaining two will take place at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

Scotland Women last played a T20I match against Ireland Women in a two-match series in October last year. Both teams won one game each. They have faced Netherlands Women on 10 occasions and have won six matches. They have taken on the United Arab Emirates Women in one match and the United States Women in two matches. Scotland Women have won all these three matches.

The Netherlands Women last played a T20I match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023. They won five out of six matches and finished second. They have faced the United Arab Emirates Women in two matches and have lost both. They have defeated the United States of America in the only T20I match.

The United States of America Women last played a T20I match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier 2023. They finished in first place with six wins in six matches. They have won and lost one game each against the United Arab Emirates.

The United Arab Emirates Women last played a T20I match in the Asian Cricket Council Women's Premier Cup 2024. They defeated Malaysia Women in the final by 37 runs to lift the trophy.

Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, April 16

Match 1 - United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Match 2 - Scotland Women vs United States Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, April 17

Match 3 - United Arab Emirates Women vs United States Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Match 4 - Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Friday, April 19

Match 5 - United States Women vs Netherlands Women, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Match 6 - United Arab Emirates Women vs Scotland Women, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

There won’t be any live streaming or telecast of the matches of this series for fans in India.

Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi 2024: Full Squads

Netherlands Women

Annemijn Thomson, Jolien van Vliet, Myrthe van den Raad, Sterre Kalis, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Merel Dekeling, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede(wk), Heather Siegers (c & wk), Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers

United States of America Women

Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Ritu Singh, Saanvi Immadi, Anika Kolan(wk), Pooja Ganesh(wk), Sindhu Sriharsha (c & wk), Aditiba Chudasama, Pooja Shah, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani

Scotland Women

Ellen Watson, Megan McColl, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce (c), Nayma Sheikh, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister (wk), Lorna Jack (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater

United Arab Emirates Women

Avanee Patil, Esha Oza (c), Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish (wk), Al Maseera, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh

