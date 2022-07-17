Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022, Ireland Women vs Australia Women, Match 2: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The T20I tri-series between hosts Ireland, Australia and Pakistan got underway on July 16 and the second match will see the home team in action for the first time in the tournament. They will face World Champions Australia, who played their first game against Pakistan which was washed out with only eight overs of action possible.

The tri-series is being looked at as perfect preparation for the team ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which is scheduled to commence on July 28.

This series is also a great opportunity for Ireland to test themselves against the top teams. Having said that, it will not be easy for them by any means to beat Meg Lanning and Co. given the strength the Aussie side possess. However, they will be riding on their confidence after a high-octane series against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Australia will be confident of having a good outing. Their bowlers showed their class in only eight overs of action against Pakistan, where they scalped six wickets while conceding just 56 runs. If the rain stays away, the world champions should be expected to stamp their authority this time around.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Australia Women, 2nd Match, Women’s T20I tri-series in Ireland, 2022

Date and Time: July 17, 2022; 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Northern Ireland

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Bready Cricket Club has witnessed a lot of rain and there should be a lot of help for the bowlers. However, with clear skies expected for this match, the pitch should hold up nicely and scores around 140-150 could turn out to be match-winning. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Weather Forecast

Interestingly, the forecast for Sunday in Bready is clear despite the fact that the series opener was washed out on Saturday (July 16). The temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius with little to no chance of rain. However, things can change quickly in this part of the world.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Australian bowlers were at their best in the opening game against Pakistan, picking up six wickets in just eight overs of action. Megan Schutt struck early like always and then Ashleigh Gardner and Alana King took control of the match before rain played spoilsport. Australia are likely to retain their playing XI from the first game.

Probable XI: Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Grace Harris, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Ireland Women

Ireland Women have been dealt with a blow with their senior player Shauna Kavanagh pulling out of the tri-series due to personal reasons. Mary Waldron has replaced her in the squad. Not many changes are expected in the playing XI from the one that faced South Africa last month.

Probable XI: Laura Delany (C), Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (WK), Rachel Delaney, Arlene Noral Kelly, Orla Prendergast, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Ava Canning

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

Australia are undoubtedly the favorites to win this contest given their record and reputation. However, Ireland will be confident of putting up a good show after a decent performance against South Africa.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Broadcast details and channel list

TV - NA

Live Streaming - Fancode

