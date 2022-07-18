Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022, Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 3: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third match of the ongoing Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022 will see Ireland Women take on Pakistan Women on Tuesday, July 19. The Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland will host this contest.

Ireland didn’t have the best of starts to the series as they suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Australia. After being asked to bat first, the Irish batters failed to get going, as they only managed to score 99 in their 20 overs.

The bowlers picked up only one wicket as the Southern Stars chased down the total in the 13th over. Ireland will look to bounce back in their next game.

Pakistan also faced Australia in their opening game of the Tri-Series. Only eight overs were possible in that fixture with rain playing spoilsport. Pakistan found themselves in a spot of bother after electing to bat first and were reeling at 56/6 at the end of eight overs before rain arrived.

Both teams will now be eager to step up and register their first win of the series.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Pakistan, 3rd Match, Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Ireland, 2022.

Date and Time: July 19th 2022, Tuesday, 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bready is expected to range between 13 and 19 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted on Tuesday, so let’s hope we get a full game.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Rebecca Stokell top-scored with 22 for Ireland but the other batters failed to contribute as they finished their innings on 99/8 against Australia. Arlene Kelly picked up the lone wicket with the ball as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray.

Pakistan Women

The batters struggled in their opening game against Australia and Pakistan were reeling at 56/6 after eight overs. Rain arrived and washed out the remainder of the contest.

They will hope to step up against Ireland in their upcoming game.

Probable XI

Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

The Irish side lost their opening game against Australia, while Pakistan’s fixture was washed out due to rain. Both sides will be eager to register their first win of the Tri-Series in this contest.

Pakistan have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this encounter.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

LIVE POLL Q. Diana Baig to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far