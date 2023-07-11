Women's Tri-Series 2023 - Netherlands vs Scotland, Match 3: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third match of the T20IW Tri-Series will see Netherlands Women square off against Scotland Women on July 12 at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd cricket ground, Utrecht. The game will commence at 5:30 pm IST time. The hosts are currently unbeaten in the series so far while Scotland Women are yet to register their maiden victory.

Netherlands Women were remarkable with the ball. Iris Zwilling, Robine Rijke, and Caroline de Lange delivered tight spells picking up six wickets in total. They were the leading wicket-takers from the last game and were primarily responsible for decimating Thailand’s fragile batting lineup.

Rosenan Kanoh, Nattankan Chantam, and Nannapat Koncharoenkai got starts but were unable to convert them into big scores. Furthermore, no contributions from the lower-middle order led to Thailand Women’s dramatic collapse.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heather Siegers played a sensible innings of 49(51) to steer her side to a comfortable six-wicket victory with 11 balls to spare. She was well supported by Babette de Leede who scored a well-complied knock of 24(31).

Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Match Details

Match: Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women, 3rd T20I match, WT20I Tri Series 2023

Date and Time: July 12, Wednesday, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd usually assists the batters and the bowlers equally. However, when it comes to domination, bowlers have had a much bigger say while dictating the terms. Very modest totals have been posted in five WT20I games and none of the teams failed to breach the 150-run mark.

The fielding team should judiciously use their slower bowlers and try to take full advantage of the favorable spin bowling conditions that are on offer. Run scoring may become quite a challenge on this surface.

Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Weather Report

The threat of scattered showers looms large as a high chance of rain is predicted on match day. The probability of rain is expected to be around 65% with dark grey clouds expected to dominate the skies for the most part. Temperatures during the day will vary between 22 C and 14 C.

Netherlands Women vs Scotland Probable Xl

Netherlands Women

Probable Xl

Heather Siegers, Annemijn Thomson, Babette de Leede, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Robyn van Oosterom

Scotland Women

Probable Xl

Ailsa Lister, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce, Olivia Bell, Samantha Haggo, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser

Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Prediction

Netherlands Women have kickstarted their winning streak by defeating a dominant Thailand Women's side in their previous encounter. They are certainly pumped up and with some advantage on their side, they look all set to topple Scotland Women in their upcoming fixture.

Scotland Women appear to be very deflated after being blown away by Thailand cheaply. Any chance of them making a 360-degree turnaround appears slim.

Prediction: Netherlands Women to win the match

Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: FanCode

