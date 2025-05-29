Women's Vitality T20 Blast 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The Women’s Vitality T20 Blast 2025 is set to commence from Friday, May 30, onwards with three matches in England. The inaugural edition of the tournament is organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and serves as a successor to the now-defunct Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Ad

As many as eight county teams will participate in the League 1 of the competition, namely Birmingham Bears Women (Warwickshire Women), Durham Women, Essex Women, Hampshire Hawks Women, Lancashire Thunder Women, Somerset Women, Surrey Women, and The Blaze Women.

The Blaze Women’s team will start out as the de facto defending champions, considering they won the final edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup back in June 2024. Under the leadership of left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon, the Blaze Women outclassed South East Stars in a one-sided finale by seven wickets with more than an over to spare at the County Cricket Ground in Derby.

Ad

Trending

Nonetheless, in the upcoming Women’s Vitality T20 Blast 2025 League 1, all eight competing teams are scheduled to face each other twice in a double round-robin format. With all teams playing 14 matches in a home and away format in the league stage, the top four teams at the end of the 56-match opening round will qualify for the semifinals.

Notably, the two semifinals as well as the final match will all be played at the iconic Oval in London on July 27.

Ad

Women's Vitality T20 Blast 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately for fans in India, the Women’s Vitality T20 Blast 2025 season will not be available for live telecast on any television channel in the country.

Women's Vitality T20 Blast 2025 Live Streaming Details

Several matches of the Women’s Vitality T20 Blast 2025 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️