Women’s World Cup 2022: Australia SWOT Analysis

Australia will enter the 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup as one of the hot favorites. They haven’t lost many matches since the last mega event in the 50-over format. The side, led by Meg Lanning, is in great form having won 26 back-to-back ODIs from March 2018 to September 2021.

Australia's streak was broken by India last year. However, they have built a strong One-Day side over the last few years.

Australia will start their Women's World Cup campaign against England. It is no surprise that they are the favorites and the squad boasts a superb blend of youth and experience. Even if half the players in the squad play to their full potential, Australia can easily win the World Cup for the seventh time.

Australia Squad

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington.

Strengths

Experience is Australia's biggest strength in this mega event. Even the players like McGrath, Harris and King, who are playing for the first time in the World Cup, are well versed in handling pressure moments thanks to the Big Bash League.

The batting line-up consists of superstars one after the other. The biggest of them are Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney, who more often than not click for the side.

Ellyse Perry might not be in the best of form, but her all-round prowess always helps Australia. She bats at five and takes the new ball, which makes her a valuable player for her side.

The bowling attack will be led by experienced Megan Schutt, who can swing the new ball at her will. Jess Jonassen and Amanda Wellington, meanwhile, will look after the spin department.

Weaknesses

The only thing this Australian team lacks is pace. Their fastest bowler, Tayla Vlaeminck, has been ruled out of the mega event due to an injury and she will be missed.

All-rounders Nicola Carey and Annabel Sutherland are also playing for the first time and mostly, they will find themselves in crunch moments. If they collapse under pressure, the six-time champions might be at the receiving end, especially in the knockouts.

Opportunities

The exciting youngsters have a chance to create history. Apart from that, Australia last won the World Cup in 2013 and only four players - Lanning, Perry Haynes, and Schutt - from that playing XI in the final are part of this World Cup.

The remaining players will be eager to lift the 50-over World Cup Trophy for the first time in their careers. Meg Lanning would also love to add a World Cup tr-ophy after having led the side to glory in the T20 World Cup in 2020.

Threats

A one-dimensional bowling attack in terms of pace could be the only threat to Australia. Perry, Schutt, McGrath are very good bowlers but they deliver at a similar pace. The opposition teams could target them with no variety in the attack.

The trio are likely to struggle on a flat deck. It was evident during the warm-up game against New Zealand, who chased down 322 with nine wickets in hand in the 44th over.

Australia probable XI

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington/Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

