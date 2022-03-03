Women’s World Cup 2022: New Zealand SWOT Analysis

As hosts, New Zealand have a realistic chance to win the World Cup trophy for a second time. They are coming into the tournament on the back of a stunning 4-1 win over India in the recently concluded ODI series. They also defeated Australia chasing down 322 without much fuss with nine wickets in hand and this performance was enough to send a warning to the other teams.

The White Ferns will be led by dynamic all-rounder Sophie Devine and will be boosted by the presence of another veteran cricketer, Suzie Bates. New Zealand will commence its campaign on March 4 against the West Indies, which is also the first game of the tournament.

New Zealand squad

Maddy Green, Frances McKay, Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jansen, Katey Martin (WK), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair.

Let us take a look at the SWOT Analysis of New Zealand:

Strengths

Sophie Devine, Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, and Lea Tahuhu are at the heart of this side and the rest of the team revolves around them. The form of all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who bats at three and completes her quota of 10 overs with the ball, is crucial for them too. They are joined by another experienced campaigner in the middle-order, Katey Martin.

The pace bowling attack will be led by Tahuhu while Kerr will look after the spin department. Having a lot of all-rounders in their XI is New Zealand’s strength which gives them around six to seven bowling options.

Weakness

New Zealand are lacking the required experience in the bowling attack. Lea Tahuhu is no doubt a veteran, but the likes of Rosemary Mair and Jess Kerr do not have much experience. If put under pressure, they might crumble.

Moreover, the White Ferns took the tough decision to leave out experienced Leigh Kasperek from the World Cup squad. This has created a big hole in the spin department and they will be heavily dependent on Amelia Kerr to deliver. Amy Satterthwaite’s part-time off-spin and the inexperienced Fran Jonas are the other spin options available.

Opportunities

A future superstar in Amelia Kerr is ready for New Zealand. The youngster already averages close to 40 and has picked 67 wickets in 46 One-Day Internationals. She is an exceptional talent and a Ben Stokes-like all-rounder who can bat at three and also be a wicket-taker. She seems to be the perfect replacement for Devine. Apart from her, Hayley Jansen is another player who tends to go under the radar but makes an impact with both bat and ball when required.

Threats

As mentioned above, New Zealand lacks experience in the spin department. If put under pressure, they will not have the expertise of Kasperek. Given that Jonas isn’t their preferred spinner, if Amelia Kerr has a bad day, they will have Satterthwaite to fall back on. This is where opposition teams might look to overpower them.

New Zealand probable XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin (WK), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jansen, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr.

