Women's World Cup 2025 weather update: Visakhapatnam weather report for October 12 for India vs Australia match

India Women will face a massive challenge from Australia Women when the two sides clash in match number 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12. The Women in Blue suffered a big setback in the previous match, going down to South Africa by three wickets in a close contest.

India's overall batting performance has been extremely poor in the World Cup and they cannot afford another lapse against the Aussies. The top five batters have got starts, but none of them have big scores to show. The onus will be on the captain-vice-captain duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to lift the side. The batting cannot be over-dependent on Richa Ghosh.

Australia will go into the game as firm favorites. They have a massive 48-11 lead over India in the head-to-head battle in ODIs. When the teams clashed in the three-match one-day series ahead of the World Cup, the Aussies registered a 2-1 win despite Mandhana's batting heroics.

Visakhapatnam weather forecast for India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 match on October 12

The India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 match in Visakhapatnam will begin at 3:00 PM. Looking at the weather forecast for the key clash, AccuWeather states that it will be mostly cloudy, with chances of some rain. The probability of precipitation is 55 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be high at 76 percent and the humidity level 76 percent.

The weather prediction is similar for afternoon. It will remain mostly cloudy, with some rain expected. The temperature would be around 31 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase remains at 55 percent, while the cloud cover would be 76 percent and the humidity level 72 percent.

Looking at the evening weather in Visakhapatnam for the India-Australia match, AccuWeather predicts that it will be partly cloudy, with the temperature falling to 27 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation falls to 25 percent, while the humidity level is likely to be 79 percent and the cloud cover 37 percent. The conditions are likely to remain cloudy in the night, with some chances of rain.

