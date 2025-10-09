Women's World Cup 2025 weather update: Visakhapatnam  weather report for October 9 for India vs South Africa match

India Women will face South Africa Women in match number 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9. The Women in Blue have made a good start to their Women's World Cup 2025 campaign, with back-to-back wins. They, however, need to be wary of the unpredictable Proteas.

India got the better of Pakistan by 88 runs in Colombo in their previous match to maintain their unbeaten run against the opponents in ODIs. Batting first, India Women were held to 247. However, their bowlers proved too good for Pakistan, who were bundled out for 159 in 43 overs.

While India have won both their matches in the tournament, they will need to show significant improvement in their batting. Both against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, their top and middle order stumbled before they were rescued by the lower order. Big names like skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and senior opener Smriti Mandhana need to put their hands up and make a statement.

Visakhapatnam weather forecast for India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 match on October 9

The India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 match will begin in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9 at 3:00 PM. Looking at the morning weather conditions in Visakhapatnam for the match, AccuWeather states that it will be mostly cloudy and humid, with the temperature around 32 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 25 percent and the cloud cover would be 80 percent.

Shifting focus to the afternoon weather in Visakhapatnam for the India vs South Africa match, conditions are likely to be mostly cloudy and humid, with rain expected. The probability of precipitation during this phase rises to 75 percent. The cloud cover is likely to be 76 percent and humidity level 79 percent.

Looking at the evening weather conditions for match 10 of the Women's World Cup 2025, it is likely to be partly cloudy, with the temperature falling to 32 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 25 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 77 percent and the humidity level 84 percent. It will remain partly cloudy in the night too, with 33 percent probability of thunderstorms.

