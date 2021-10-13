Women's Big Bash League 2021: Match 1, Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The curtain-raiser for the seventh edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) will pit the runners-up from the previous edition, the Melbourne Stars, against the Sydney Sixers at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday.

This edition of the WBBL promises to be a riveting affair. What better way to kick off the tournament than a clash between arguably two of the best sides in the tournament!

There have been quite a few changes to the squads of franchises, with some big names getting added and transferred. A further influx of foreign superstars have boosted the popularity of the league.

The Sydney Sixers Women, after failing to qualify twice, have made wholesome changes to their squad. Expect the Sixers to come onto the field with a different approach as they look to get off the mark in style.

Melbourne Stars Women, meanwhile, have also made some big changes to their team. Jarrad Loughman will coach the side for WBBL 07, replacing Trent Woodhill. After a season where they fell just short, the Stars will look to go the distance and clinch their maiden Big Bash title.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 1, Women's Big Bash League 2021.

Date: October 14, 2021 (Thursday).

Time: 2:10 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday is not one that will please fans and pundits. The temperature will hover around the 12 degree Celsius mark, while is an astounding 85% chance of precipitation. That might result in a rain-curtailed or worse, an abandoned contest.

Pitch Report

Traditionally, the track at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart has provided assistance to pace bowlers early on in games. However, as the contest progresses, the batters should find it much easier to play and dominate proceedings.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers Women

The Sixers have added some formidable players to their ranks, with the likes of Shafali Verma, Nicole Bolton and Radha Yadav joining the team. The Proteas duo of Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk have switched allegiances, and will no longer be seen donning the Sixers jersey, though.

Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Allysa Healy, Erin Burns, Ellyse Perry, Matilda Lugg, Ashleigh Gardner, Radha Yadav, Nicole Bolton, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Hayley Silver-holmes.

Melbourne Stars Women

The Stars have been dealt a heavy blow ahead of the season, with experienced campaigners Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Mignon du Preez and Alana King parting ways with the franchise. The runners-up of WBBL 06 will turn towards their star players to take them over the line this time around.

Probable XI: Maddy Darke, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Linsey Smith, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Call, Lucy Cripps.

Match Prediction

Both sides will look to get off the mark in grand fashion, so one can expect a closely-fought contest. The Sixers look better on paper, and might just edge past the Stars in this game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Bhargav