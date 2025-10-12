Women's World Cup 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can India Women qualify for the semifinals after their 3-wicket loss to Australia?

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Oct 12, 2025 23:23 IST
India v Australia: ICC Women
Members of the Indian team wear a dejected look after their three-wicket loss to Australia. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

India Women went down to Australia Women by three wickets in match number 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12. In a high-scoring clash, the Women in Blue scored 330 after being asked to bat first. Australia Women, however, pulled of a record chase and got home with an over to spare.

Ad

Batting first, India Women got off to a great start as Pratika Rawal (75) and Smriti Mandhana (80) added 155 runs in 24.3 overs. Annabel Sutherland (5-40), however, led a strong fightback for the Aussie as India Women collapsed from 294-4 to 330 all out in 48.5 overs.

In Australia's chase, skipper Alyssa Healy led from the front with a brilliant hundred. She smashed 142 off 107 balls, hitting 21 fours and three sixes. Healy and Phoebe Litchfield (40 off 39) added 85 for the opening wicket. Ellyse Perry (47* off 52) and Ashleigh Gardner (45 off 46) also made crucial contributions as Australia registered a sensational win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Women's World Cup 2025: India Women semifinal qualification scenarios

India Women's three-wicket loss on Sunday to Australia was their second consecutive defeat in Women's World Cup 2025. They had earlier gone down to South Africa by the same margin at the same venue. With four points from four games, Team India are currently in third position in the points table, below Australia (7) and England (6).

India have three matches left in the league stage of the Women's World Cup 2025. If they win all three games, the hosts will finish in the top four and qualify for the semifinals of the ICC event without the run rate scenario coming into the picture.

On the other hand, if India lose to England on October 19, they must beat New Zealand (October 23) and Bangladesh Women (October 26) in their last two league games to secure a top four berth. Winning the two matches will take India to eight points and will put them in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup 2025 if they have a higher net run rate than both the Kiwis and Bangladesh.

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications